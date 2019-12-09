Ana Gasteyer, Josh Groban, Rachel Brosnahan and More to Take Part In New York Theatre Workshop's 2020 Gala

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) (Artistic Director James C. Nicola and Managing Director Jeremy Blocker) announced today performers, presenters and the host for the NYTW 2020 Gala, honoring NYTW Usual Suspect & Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, Three Pianos at NYTW) and Tony Award-winning producer Jordan Roth (Producer of Hadestown; President of Jujamcyn Theaters). The Gala will be held on Monday, February 3 at Capitale (130 Bowery, New York, NY 10013).

Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live") will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Performers and presenters will include Tony Award nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812); Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan (Othello, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"); Tony Award nominee Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field); Tony Award nominee Taylor Mac (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus); Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Tony Award nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Tony Award nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown) & members of the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown; Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Three Pianos); Obie Award winner Heather Christian (Animal Wisdom); The Bengsons (Hundred Days) & more.

The evening's program will be directed by Kevin Cahoon ("Glow," The Nerd), scripted by Josh Koenigsberg ("Orange is the New Black") and feature musical direction by William Shuler (Pippin National Tour). The live auction will be conducted by Robbie Gordy.

Rachel Chavkin received the 2019 Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Director of a Musical for Hadestown. She is a director, writer, and dramaturg, as well as the founding Artistic Director of Brooklyn-based ensemble the TEAM (theteamplays.org) whose work has been seen all over London and the U.K. including the National Theatre, the Royal Court, and multiple collaborations with the National Theatre of Scotland. Selected freelance work: Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Ars Nova, A.R.T., Broadway), Matt Gould and Carson Kreitzer's Lempicka (Williamstown), Caryl Churchill's Light Shining in Buckinghamshire (‪New York Theatre Workshop), Marco Ramirez's The Royale (Old Globe, ‪Lincoln Center), Bess Wohl's Small Mouth Sounds (Ars Nova, Off-Broadway, national tour), Sarah Gancher's I'll Get You Back Again (Round House), and multiple collaborations with Taylor Mac including The Lily's Revenge, Act 2 (HERE). In addition to her awards for Hadestown, Chavkin is a recipient of a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Musical, three Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, multiple Lortel Award nominations, two Doris Duke Impact Award nominations, and the 2017 Smithsonian Award for Ingenuity along with Dave Malloy, with whom she is working on an upcoming adaptation of Moby Dick (A.R.T. December 2019). Her first film, Remind Me, was an official selection of the Venice and Beverly Hills Film Festivals. Proud NYTW Usual Suspect and Member SDC.

Jordan Roth is recognized as a style influencer and talented creator. As President of Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan champions shows that push the boundaries of Broadway and creates uniquely welcoming experiences for audiences and artists. He has won five Tony Awards, including Hadestown (2019 Best Musical); Angels in America (2018 Best Revival of a Play), which broke records as the most Tony-nominated play in Broadway history; Kinky Boots (2013 Best Musical); Clybourne Park (2012 Best Play) and Hair (2009 Best Revival of a Musical).

The NYTW Annual Gala raises nearly 10% of the Off-Broadway company's annual budget. Funds raised at this one-night-only event help NYTW to mount five world class productions each season and to share them with more than 50,000 audience members. Proceeds also support NYTW's Artist Workshop activities through which nearly 2,000 artists develop more than 80 projects each year and their Education Initiatives including Learning Workshop, Mind the Gap, and Public Programs that serve over 1,600 students of all ages.

Event tickets begin at $1,250 with tables starting at $12,500 and can be purchased at www.nytw.org or by calling 212-780-9037. Please note that the schedule for the evening is subject to change. The Gala will be chaired by Diana DiMenna, Mara Isaacs, Susan Peterson Kennedy, James L. Nederlander, Nick Scandalios, Philip J. Smith, Brian Vollmer and Robert E. Wankel.

Currently in performances at NYTW is the World Premiere of Sing Street, a new musical based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney (Once, Begin Again). Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Enda Walsh (Once, Lazarus), music and lyrics by Gary Clark (frontman of Danny Wilson) & Carney, direction by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Hundred Days). Sing Street opens on December 16, 2019 and is playing an extended run through January 26, 2020.

The New York Theatre Workshop 2019/20 season will continue with Endlings, written by Celine Song (Tom & Eliza) and directed by Sammi Cannold (Evita at City Center). Endlings will begin performances on February 19, 2020 with an opening night set for March 9, for a limited run through March 29, 2020. Following Endlings will be Sanctuary City, written by Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, queens) and directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Summer and Smoke). Sanctuary City will begin previews on March 4, 2020 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), and is set to open on March 24, for a limited run through April 12, 2020.

The season will conclude with a new production of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sam Gold (Othello) featuring Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Season memberships are available at www.nytw.org or 212-460-5475.

NYTW is currently represented on Broadway by Hadestown, winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, written by Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell, developed with and directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, currently playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre; and Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara, playing at the Golden Theatre through January 19, 2020.

New York Theatre Workshop empowers visionary theatre-makers and brings their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and educational programs. We nurture pioneering new writers alongside powerhouse playwrights, engage inimitable genre-shaping directors, and support emerging artists in the earliest days of their careers. We've mounted over 150 productions from artists whose work has shaped our very idea of what theatre can be, including Jonathan Larson's Rent; Tony Kushner's Slavs! and Homebody/Kabul; Doug Wright's Quills; Claudia Shear's Blown Sideways Through Life and Dirty Blonde; Paul Rudnick's The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told and Valhalla; Martha Clarke's Vienna: Lusthaus; Will Power's The Seven and Fetch Clay, Make Man; Caryl Churchill's Mad Forest, Far Away, A Number and Love and Information; Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's Aftermath; Rick Elice's Peter and the Starcatcher; Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová and Enda Walsh's Once; David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus; Dael Orlandersmith's The Gimmick and Forever; and eight acclaimed productions directed by Ivo van Hove. NYTW's productions have received a Pulitzer Prize, 25 Tony Awards and assorted Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards. NYTW is represented on Broadway with Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown developed with and directed by Rachel Chavkin and Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play directed by Robert O'Hara.

