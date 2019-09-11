American Dance Movement And The United Palace To Host Exclusive Debut Screening of HIGH STRUNG: FREE DANCE

American Dance Movement, a non-profit organization centered on supporting dance and performing arts, and the historic United Palace of Cultural Arts, the fourth-largest theater in Manhattan, are partnering to present the debut screening of the highly-anticipated film, "High Strung: Free Dance," at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.

This will be the first screening of the film in the U.S. and will be held ahead of its premiere in Los Angeles, with a release date set for Friday, Oct. 11. The screening will include a Q&A with the cast and the filmmakers, Michael and Janeen Damian; live performances by the film's star, Juliet Doherty, and the Complexions Contemporary Ballet; and appearances by other special guests. All proceeds from the evening will benefit American Dance Movement and the United Palace, a collaboration inspired by a shared passion and appreciation for dance and the creative arts.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the United Palace, located at 4140 Broadway at 175th St. in New York City. Ticket options include: general reserved seating, priced between $25 to $75; the Gold Circle Package, which includes one ticket, movie snacks and two beers, glasses of wine or non-alcoholic beverages, priced at $125; and the VIP Supporter Package, which includes one ticket, complimentary beverages and movie snacks, plus admission to the VIP afterparty, priced at $500. Tickets may be purchased online at http://bit.ly/HighStrungFreeDance.

The second film in the "High Strung" franchise, the movie centers around Zander Raines, a dazzling and tempestuous young choreographer, played by Thomas Doherty, who gives the break of a lifetime to two hopeful artists when he casts a stunning contemporary dancer, Barlow, played by Juliet Doherty, and innovative pianist, Charlie, played by Harry Jarvis, in New York's most-anticipated new Broadway show: "Free Dance." But the move throws off the show's delicate creative balance when Charlie falls hard for Barlow, while Zander embraces her as his muse.

To learn more about American Dance Movement, visit the website at AmericanDanceMovement.org. To learn more about the United Palace of Cultural Arts, visit UnitedPalace.org.





