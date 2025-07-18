American Ballet Theatre’s New York Summer Intensive To Hold Final Performances On July 25

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Ballet Theatre has announced that the final performances of its 2025 New York Summer Intensive will take place on Friday, July 25, at 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Astoria, Queens.

The performances mark the culmination of ABT’s five-week New York Summer Intensive, a prestigious training program for dancers ages 12 to 20. Students will perform excerpts from ABT’s renowned repertory, including Coppélia, Don Quixote, Giselle, Raymonda, Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, and Études.

Led by ABT Summer Intensives Artistic Director Kate Lydon, the program features instruction from a distinguished faculty of ABT alumni and artistic staff. Notable faculty members include Stella Abrera, Sascha Radetsky, Rubén Martín, Yan Chen, Charles Askegard, Leslie Browne, and more.

Held annually at ABT’s New York studios, the Summer Intensive is one of four regional programs hosted in 2025, which welcomed a total of 900 dancers in New York City, Tampa, Long Beach, and Costa Mesa.

ABT New York Summer Intensive Final Performances

When: Friday, July 25 at 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Where: Frank Sinatra School of the Arts

35-12 35th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11106

More info and directions

Tickets: Required for adults and children age 2 and older.

Visit abt.org for tickets and more information.

Programming is subject to change. For full details, visit www.abt.org.