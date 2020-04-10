American Ballet Theatre to Launch ABTKIDS DAILY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Beginning Monday, April 13, American Ballet Theatre will launch ABTKids Daily, a new online resource with digital content to help families and educators build their virtual classrooms during this time of distance learning. The ABTKids Daily page on the Company's website will be updated every Monday morning with a week's worth of curriculum on classical ballet for children, caregivers and teachers to discover.

Daily themes include:

Meet a Dancer Monday

Meet the professional dancers of American Ballet Theatre: from 15 countries and 25 states, their adventures, life stories and practical advice for pursuing your dream will motivate and inspire ABTKids of all ages.

Teaching Artist Tuesday

Watch a video with ABT Dance Teaching Artists Alexis Andrews, Richard Toda (ABT National Training Curriculum certified teachers) and Design Teaching Artist Jeff Hopkins as they explore ABT's repertoire through fun, interactive dance and design activities.

What's up Wednesday

Learn fun facts about the Company and the art of ballet with interactive lessons such as "8 Decades of ABT" and "Who is Petipa?"

Throwback Thursday

See snapshots of ABT dancers who were once young students at the ABT JKO School, Summer Intensive and ABT Studio Company from their training years to their current performing careers with American Ballet Theatre.

Friday Funtime

Engage in an interactive activity including puzzles, drawing exercises and trivia about ABT's dancers and repertoire.





