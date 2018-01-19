American Ballet Theater Dancers and Stage Managers Threaten Strike

Jan. 19, 2018  

American Ballet Theater Dancers and Stage Managers Threaten Strike

The New York Times reports that American Ballet Theater Dancers and Stage Managers are threatening strike action following negotiations falling apart after their contract expired at the end of July.

The strike looms over the ballet's touring season, which would include stops in Washington, Detroit, Lincoln, Chicago, and a leg in Asia this spring.

The Times notes that retirement benefits are one of the key issues in negotiations - noting that during the recession the company paused contributions for a year, and only restored them to half their previous level.

This latest unrest follows a period of turmoil in the New York ballet community during which allegations of harassment and verbal abuse were made against Peter Martins, the former artistic director of the New York City Ballet, which BroadwayWorld previously reported.

Read the full story here.


