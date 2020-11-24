Amber Riley Will Lead Upcoming Musical Comedy Series DREAM

Amber Riley will return to the world of musical television series in the upcoming NBC comedy, "Dream," produced by Neal Meron and Lisa Muse Bryant.

In "Dream," according to Deadline, when her son graduates from college, former teen mom Dream Morgan (Riley) turns her life upside down to pursue her dream of becoming a singer.

Meron and Riley worked together previously on "The Wiz Live!" Meron produced several live productions - including "Hairspray Live!" and "Grease Live!" He's currently working on the Broadway adaptation of "Smash" and the upcoming "13: The Musical" film.

Amber Riley is an actor and singer, best known for her role as Mercedes Jones on the popular TV musical Glee. She appeared as part of the ensemble cast of Glee since its pilot broadcast in 2009.

Her work earned her a nomination for an NAACP Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as well as a Teen Choice Award for Female Scene-Stealer in 2011. She made a leap to the big screen with her role in Glee: The 3D Concert Movie, which hit theaters in 2011.

Riley won a Laurence Oliver Award for her performance in "Dreamgirls" on the West End in 2017. Her stage roles also include "Little Shop of Horrors" at Pasadena Playhouse, "Hair" at the Hollywood Bowl, and "Cotton Club Parade" at New York City Center.

Watch Riley's "Dreamgirls" performance here:

