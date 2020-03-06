Amber Gray Joins Regina Hall In Amazon Studios' MASTER

Hadestown's Amber Gray and Zoe Renee will co-star opposite Regina Hall in the upcoming Amazon Studios' thriller Master, according to Deadline.

The film, written and directed by Mariama Diallo, follows three black women who strive to find their place at the celebrated Ancaster College, an elite university in New England. The school was built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill and the ghostly legacies of Puritan-era persecution haunt the campus in an increasingly supernatural fashion. The plot examines how each of these women will - or won't - survive in this space of privilege.

Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios said, "From the moment we read Master and met Mariama we knew we needed to be part of bringing this spine-chilling story to life - and we couldn't be more excited about our incredible cast and executive producer Regina Hall, as well as, Zoe Renee and Amber Gray. We're confident our global Prime Video audiences will also gravitate towards this timely, haunting thriller."

Amber Gray is a Tony-nominated actress and singer. Notably known for her roles as "Persephone" in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown and "Hélène" in the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812. She is also set to star in the upcoming TV series The UNDERGROUND RAILROAD as the character "Gloria."

Read the original article on Deadline.





