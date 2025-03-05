Video: Amanda Seyfried Confirms New Musical Film ANN LEE Is Coming in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On a recent visit to The Tonight Show, Amanda Seyfried shed light on some of her confirmed (and rumored) projects including the oft-discussed Mamma Mia 3 as well as Ang Lee, her new musical film which was announced last year.

The movie sees Seyfried as Mother Ann Lee, the founding leader of the Shaker Movement during the 1700s. In the interview, the star mentioned that the musical is "coming out at the end of the year," though a specific release date has yet to be confirmed. The movie features original music from recent Academy Award winner Daniel Blumberg and also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, and Tim Blake Nelson.

When asked about Mamma Mia, Seyfried believes it will happen, jokingly saying "I can see the future and it looks like before 2038." She also addressed the swirling rumors that Sabrina Carpenter could join the franchise as Sophie's daughter after the news was reported last year.

"Somebody said [Carpenter] was a fan of the musical, and they said 'Couldn't she play your daughter one day?'" she recalled. "They fed it to me and I was like 'Yeah, that would be great." Though the film has yet to go into production, there has been discussion of it since the success of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018.

Also on the show, Seyfried treated viewers to a rendition of Joni Mitchell's California, which she sang and played on a dulcimer, after learning the instrument during the pandemic. Watch the full interview and performance here!

Amanda Seyfried was seen as Sophie in the film of Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She also appeared as Cosette in the 2012 film Les Miserables along with roles in films like Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, and more. Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC