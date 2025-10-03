Amanda Seyfried-Led THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE Nabs Christmas Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Testament of Ann Lee, the musical drama led by Amanda Seyfried, has set an official theatrical release date of December 25, 2025 from Searchlight Pictures. Attendees will have the chance to celebrate the Christmas release by watching a 70mm cut in select theaters.

Directed by Mona Fasvold from a screenplay she wrote with her husband Brady Corbet (the pair previously wrote 2024's The Brutalist), the movie is a musical drama recalling the true story of Mother Ann Lee, the founding leader of the Shaker Movement. During her rise during the eighteenth century, followers believed Lee to be a female representation of God and were known for their jaunty musical worship during religious services.

Composer Daniel Blumberg based his score mostly on existing Shaker hymns, transforming them into ecstatic “movements,” featuring choreography from Celia Rowlson-Hall. He also wrote one original composition that plays over the end credits. The final sound mix is a combination of studio recordings and live singing from Seyfried and the cast. Seyfriend is no stranger to the latter, having performed the role of Cosette live during the filming of 2012's Les Misérables.

Seyfried plays the religious leader in the film, which also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo.

The Testament of Ann Lee had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Photo Credit: Searchlight Pictures