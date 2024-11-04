Amanda Schull Teases CENTER STAGE Reboot

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Though it has been years since any new installments in the Center Stage franchise, Amanda Schull isn't ruling out a reboot.

At a recent Alzheimer’s Association event, the dancer and actress was asked by a New York Post reporter if there is a world in which the fan-favorite franchise could return, with a reboot or sequel in the future.

“There is a world," Schull told the Post. "There is a world, yes.” The dancer didn't expand on any specific possibilities, but she recently took to Instagram to reflect and share her thoughts on the project nearly 25 years later.

Schull starred in the 2000 movie as Jody Sawyer, marking her film debut. Also starring Zoe Saldana, Center Stage follows a group of ballet students in the competitive world of professional dance where they must devote themselves to their art with the rigor of Olympic athletes. While experiencing the joys, sorrows and conflicts of youth they vie for a place in a prestigious ballet company and strive to take center stage. The film inspired two sequels, Center Stage: Turn It Up and Center Stage: On Pointe, neither of which starred Schull.

In 2020, it was reported that a follow-up television series was in the works from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Sony Pictures Television. The series was set to be a continuation of the original film (it is unclear if the sequels would have been ignored), following a new set of dancers at New York City's American Ballet Academy. No official status on the production has been given since the initial announcement.