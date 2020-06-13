Amanda Kloots Shares That Nick Cordero's CT Scan Results Are 'Not Pretty' But She Still Has Hope

Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero.

In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, "We did get a CT scan on his lungs back. It isn't the prettiest, unfortunately."

However, Kloots has heard optimism from Nick's doctor.

"He told me today that despite a not pretty CT scan on Nick's chest and lungs area, that the lungs are amazing and they can function, and we just keep thinking about the options that we have and getting him stronger," she said. "He said that he has seen lungs recover and they do incredible things, so don't give up hope because you never know what the functionality of something is based off of a picture."

On Thursday, Kloots shared that a lung transplant is currently not an option because Nick is too weak.

"One day, if he does get strong enough, maybe that is something that could be a possibility for Nick," she said. "But right now, not a possibility. He just wouldn't survive. He's just too weak."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $550,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

