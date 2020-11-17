Amanda Jane Cooper to Release New Cover of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

The single will be released this Friday, November 20th at 12am ET.

Hoping to bring heartfelt connection to homes this holiday season, Amanda Jane Cooper will be releasing her brand new cover of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" this Friday, November 20th at 12am ET. The song, originally made famous by Judy Garland in the 1944 film Meet Me In St. Louis, is one that Cooper feels is especially relevant and touching this year. Arranged and produced by Vincent John and Maxwell Perla at Eraserhood Sound, the single will be available on all platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Be sure to follow Amanda on Spotify by clicking the link below, and be the first to listen when the song drops this Friday at 12am ET. Link: spotify:artist:5bJYC06Pt4niISXjfhQcH9

Earlier that evening, Amanda will be making a guest star appearance on Law & Order: SVU, which airs Thursday, November 19th at 9pm ET on NBC. Filming the episode reunited Amanda with Mariska Hargitay after having shared a fun backstage moment two years ago after a performance of WICKED. (Here's the memory).



MORE ABOUT Amanda Jane Cooper



Amanda Jane Cooper floated by bubble in WICKED on Broadway, serving as the show's 15th Anniversary Glinda and performing with legends Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel on NBC. Amanda is one of the longest running actors to have ever played the role, having also performed across the United States in both the First and Second National Tours. You can see her as the face of the role in the show's national commercials and billboards. In 2019 she appeared as a closing night guest in Kristin Chenoweth's FOR THE GIRLS on Broadway.

Growing up in Valley Forge, PA, she graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a BFA in Musical Theatre & Acting. You've also seen Amanda in roles on shows like "Glee", "Jessie" on Disney, "Selfie" on ABC, "Bones", "CSI", the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and more, as well as several films.

Her Instagram comedy #TheBaeSeries keeps fans laughing and her solo cabaret "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", which debuted at 54 Below in New York City, invites us into a story of hope and redemption in her life. Her I Am Second film testimony launched in June 2019 and can be viewed here: IAmSecond.com/amanda



She will be guest starring on Law & Order: SVU this Thursday, November 19th on NBC. And she hopes that these Christmas singles, releasing on all platforms Friday, November 20th at 12am ET, will bring joy and help you let your heart be light this holiday season.

Cover art photo by Alexandra Nurthen at ALNImages.com

Songs Arranged & Produced Vincent John + Maxwell Perla at Eraserhood Sound

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You