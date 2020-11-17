Amanda Jane Cooper to Release New Cover of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'
The single will be released this Friday, November 20th at 12am ET.
Hoping to bring heartfelt connection to homes this holiday season, Amanda Jane Cooper will be releasing her brand new cover of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" this Friday, November 20th at 12am ET. The song, originally made famous by Judy Garland in the 1944 film Meet Me In St. Louis, is one that Cooper feels is especially relevant and touching this year. Arranged and produced by Vincent John and Maxwell Perla at Eraserhood Sound, the single will be available on all platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Be sure to follow Amanda on Spotify by clicking the link below, and be the first to listen when the song drops this Friday at 12am ET. Link: spotify:artist:5bJYC06Pt4niISXjfhQcH9
Earlier that evening, Amanda will be making a guest star appearance on Law & Order: SVU, which airs Thursday, November 19th at 9pm ET on NBC. Filming the episode reunited Amanda with Mariska Hargitay after having shared a fun backstage moment two years ago after a performance of WICKED. (Here's the memory).
MORE ABOUT Amanda Jane Cooper
Amanda Jane Cooper floated by bubble in WICKED on Broadway, serving as the show's 15th Anniversary Glinda and performing with legends Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel on NBC. Amanda is one of the longest running actors to have ever played the role, having also performed across the United States in both the First and Second National Tours. You can see her as the face of the role in the show's national commercials and billboards. In 2019 she appeared as a closing night guest in Kristin Chenoweth's FOR THE GIRLS on Broadway.
Growing up in Valley Forge, PA, she graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a BFA in Musical Theatre & Acting. You've also seen Amanda in roles on shows like "Glee", "Jessie" on Disney, "Selfie" on ABC, "Bones", "CSI", the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and more, as well as several films.
Her Instagram comedy #TheBaeSeries keeps fans laughing and her solo cabaret "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", which debuted at 54 Below in New York City, invites us into a story of hope and redemption in her life. Her I Am Second film testimony launched in June 2019 and can be viewed here: IAmSecond.com/amanda
Cover art photo by Alexandra Nurthen at ALNImages.com
She will be guest starring on Law & Order: SVU this Thursday, November 19th on NBC. And she hopes that these Christmas singles, releasing on all platforms Friday, November 20th at 12am ET, will bring joy and help you let your heart be light this holiday season.
Songs Arranged & Produced Vincent John + Maxwell Perla at Eraserhood Sound
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
BWW Exclusive: Listen to Tracks from All Five Tony Nominees for Best Original Score
2020 has proven to be an exceptional year for the Tony Awards and the nominees in the category of Best Original Score are equally exceptional. In a ca...
VIDEO: On This Day, November 14- CHICAGO Returns to Broadway
On this day in 1996, Broadway welcomed a razzle dazzle Broadway revival of Chicago! ...
30 Ovation-Worthy Quotes About the Theatre
The theatre, the theatre... let's talk about the theatre! Today BroadwayWorld is celebrating out favorite art form with a collection of our favorite q...
VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 2 Winner Tommy Kaiser's Journey to the Top
Congratulations to Tommy Kaiser, the college winner of Next on Stage! Look back at his journey throughout the competition from week 1 to the grand fin...
Breaking: MTC Plans to Bring LACKAWANNA BLUES and HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE to Broadway in 2021-22 Season; Plus Premiere Simon Stephens' MORNING SUN
Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) just announced plans for four Manhattan Theatre Club productions in the 2021-202...