Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amanda Andrews Premieres Rock & Roll EVERYTHING'S FINE! Play At Joe's Pub, August 7

"Everything's Fine!" is a one-woman play with rock & roll music that explores what one can do when systems relied upon to conquer mental health challenges crumble.

Jul. 28, 2022  

Amanda Andrews Premieres Rock & Roll EVERYTHING'S FINE! Play At Joe's Pub, August 7

Actress/singer/writer Amanda Andrews is set to debut her second original rock & roll play about mental health at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 7pm.

Written, produced, and performed by Andrews, "Everything's Fine!" is a comedic one-woman play with rock & roll music that explores what one can do when systems relied upon to conquer mental health challenges crumble.

Andrews will be singing pop and rock music that interweaves throughout the piece, played by musician/historical researcher Paola Viteri (drummer), singer-songwriter/composer Jack Adams (bassist), and singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Michael Ross (guitarist).

The play is directed by Susan Campanaro, who also directed Andrews' original rock & roll play, "Brilliant, But Off..." which premiered at The Duplex in 2018. In addition to director, Campanaro is an NYC based actress, producer, and the iconic nightlife personality Lavinia Draper.

Tickets are available through The Public Theater. Doors will open for the performance at 6pm.

To watch a recording of the performance, live or thereafter, livestream tickets are also available.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


Kolohe Kai to Launch Fall Tour in Support of New Album HAZEL EYES
July 28, 2022

Island Reggae sensation Kolohe Kai has been making waves with the recent release of his fifth studio album, Hazel Eyes. Fans can catch the vibe live on Kolohe Kai's upcoming 12-date tour kicking off in his home state of Hawaii before heading to the West Coast.
The Resident Ensemble Players Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring ChambeREP & More
July 28, 2022

The Resident Ensemble Players, the professional theatre company in residence at the University of Delaware, has announced its 2022-2023 Season. The upcoming season brings a sensational selection of comedy and tragedy!
Purbayan Chatterjee To Perform At Carnegie Hall in August, Celebrating 75 Years Of India's Independence
July 28, 2022

Purbayan Chatterjee has announced his U.S. tour and upcoming album Saath Saath! Kicking off both, Purbayan and his collective are due to perform at Carnegie Hall on August 14th! The upcoming performance is in celebration of India's 75 years of independence.
Landon McNamara Releases New Music Video 'If You Only Knew'
July 28, 2022

 Hawaii based, singer songwriter, and renowned big-wave surfer Landon McNamara has released a new video for his recent single 'If You Only Knew,' out now on Controlled Substance Sound Labs / Silverback Music. Watch here!
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Releases Video For Uplifting Single 'Scream!'
July 28, 2022

Brooklyn Funk Essentials released the video for their afrofunk single 'Scream!', featuring legendary vocalist Alison Limerick and the full BFE band. The video accompanying the single sees the much loved cult funk ensemble jamming in their element in the studio, with dynamic cuts of Alison moving gracefully across the screen. See the video here!