Amanda Andrews Premieres Rock & Roll EVERYTHING'S FINE! Play At Joe's Pub, August 7

Actress/singer/writer Amanda Andrews is set to debut her second original rock & roll play about mental health at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 7pm.

Written, produced, and performed by Andrews, "Everything's Fine!" is a comedic one-woman play with rock & roll music that explores what one can do when systems relied upon to conquer mental health challenges crumble.

Andrews will be singing pop and rock music that interweaves throughout the piece, played by musician/historical researcher Paola Viteri (drummer), singer-songwriter/composer Jack Adams (bassist), and singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Michael Ross (guitarist).

The play is directed by Susan Campanaro, who also directed Andrews' original rock & roll play, "Brilliant, But Off..." which premiered at The Duplex in 2018. In addition to director, Campanaro is an NYC based actress, producer, and the iconic nightlife personality Lavinia Draper.

Tickets are available through The Public Theater. Doors will open for the performance at 6pm.

To watch a recording of the performance, live or thereafter, livestream tickets are also available.