Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, ABT, NYCB & More Join Forces for RESTART STAGES

Five of New York City's most acclaimed dance companies-Ballet HispÃ¡nico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem-will perform on the same stage at the first BAAND Together Dance Festival in Damrosch Park as part of Restart Stages, the new outdoor performing arts center constructed on the Lincoln Center campus to champion the city's cultural and economic revival. The Festival is made possible by CHANEL and is a project of the Arnhold Dance Innovation Fund.

In five performances, the companies will share a different mixed bill, offering audiences the unique experience of evenings curated collaboratively by the artistic directors of each of the organizations.

Statement from the artistic directors of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (Artistic Director Robert Battle), American Ballet Theatre (Artistic Director Kevin Mckenzie), Ballet HispÃ¡nico (Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro), Dance Theatre of Harlem (Artistic Director Virginia Johnson), and New York City Ballet (Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan):

"Through the challenges of this past year, we made a commitment to meet weekly to act as a structure and a support for one another, our companies, and our community. This festival is a direct result of hours and hours of conversations, over months that informed our decision-making processes, individually and collectively, permitted our continued growth during the difficult times, and deepened our commitment to our field and our city. This festival is a celebration of the glory of our art and the power of unity."

The Festival is presented as part of Restart Stages, a program of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation-Lincoln Center Agora Initiative with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), which activates outdoor space through artistic and community initiatives that speak to our current moment, and reimagines cultural engagement in public space for a new era. The transatlantic exhibition, Faces of the Hero, a partnership with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) will be on view beginning in July.

Performance Schedule (subject to change):

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - Lazarus by Rennie Harris (excerpt)

New York City Ballet - Ces noms que nous portons by Kyle Abraham

Dance Theatre of Harlem - Harlem on My Mind by Darrell Grand Moultrie (excerpt)

American Ballet Theatre - Let Me Sing Forevermore by Jessica Lang

Ballet HispÃ¡nico - 18+1 by Gustavo RamÃ­rez Sansano

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

New York City Ballet - In Creases by Justin Peck

Dance Theatre of Harlem - New Bach by Robert Garland

American Ballet Theatre - Songs of Bukovina by Alexei Ratmansky (excerpts)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - Revelations by Alvin Ailey (excerpt)

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Dance Theatre of Harlem - New Bach by Robert Garland

Ballet HispÃ¡nico - LÃ­nea Recta by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

American Ballet Theatre - Songs of Bukovina by Alexei Ratmansky (excerpts)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - Revelations by Alvin Ailey (excerpt)

Friday, August 20, 2021

Ballet HispÃ¡nico - Tiburones by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

New York City Ballet - In the Night by Jerome Robbins

Dance Theatre of Harlem - Change by Dianne McIntyre

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - Lazarus by Rennie Harris (excerpt)

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - Lazarus by Rennie Harris (excerpt)

New York City Ballet - Ces noms que nous portons by Kyle Abraham

Dance Theatre of Harlem - Harlem on My Mind by Darrell Grand Moultrie (excerpt)

American Ballet Theatre - Let Me Sing Forevermore by Jessica Lang

Ballet HispÃ¡nico - 18+1 by Gustavo RamÃ­rez Sansano

Free assigned seats for each evening will be made available through the TodayTix Lottery, the Official Ticketing Partner of Restart Stages. The TodayTix Lottery will open for entries two weeks before the performance and close three days prior to the performance at 12:59 p.m. EDT. For more information visit TodayTix.com or download the TodayTix app. For those without access to the app, please call Lincoln Center Guest Services at 212-875-5456 to reserve.*

This performance will also be open to general admission. Beginning 10 minutes before the show, non-ticketed guests will be invited to claim any available seats.