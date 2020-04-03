Ambassador Theatre Group Suspends Performances Until May 31

The UK's Ambassador Theatre Group has announced the suspension of all performances until May 31.

The company will be contacting all affected customers beginning next week.

Shows that are meant to be playing at Ambassador's West End Theatres include The Seagull, Uncle Vanya, The Lion King, Blithe Spirit, Come From Away, Baby Reindeer, 9 to 5, Pretty Woman, and Wicked.

The following statement has been released:

Due to the on-going Covid-19 crisis, we are sorry to inform you that all performances at Ambassador Theatre Group venues across the UK have been suspended until Sunday 31 May and would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.

We will be contacting all affected customers next week to either help you exchange to a new performance of your choice or to send you a full credit voucher for your booking, including any fees. Our customer service team will be in touch next week. As you can imagine, we are processing a large number of bookings, so please bear with us during this busy period.

For any other enquiry, please fill in the online form. We will get back to you as soon as possible.

We would like to thank you for your understanding and look forward to welcoming you to an ATG theatre again soon.





