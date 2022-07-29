Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alison Pill, Tracy Letts, Judy Greer, Alexander Skarsgard & More to Star in Michael Shannon-Directed ERIC LARUE Movie

Brett Neveu's play was written in response to the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

Deadline has reported that Judy Greer, Paul Sparks, Alison Pill, Tracy Letts, Annie Parisse, Kate Arrington and Alexander Skarsgard will star in the film adaptation of Eric Larue, directed by Michael Shannon. Michael Shannon is making his directorial debut with this film. It is currently in production.

Brett Neveu's play was written in response to the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. The film follows Janice, the mother of 17-year-old Eric, who shot and killed three of his classmates. As Janice meets with the mothers of the other boys, and a visit to her son in prison, the story becomes not about the violence but about what we choose to think and do in to survive trauma.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon is making his mark working with many of the industry's most honored talents and treading the boards in the world's most respected theatres. Recently, Shannon starred in the Academy Award-winning Shape of Water. He has appeared opposite Andrew Garfield in 99 Homes, and co-starred with Julianne Moore and Ellen Page in Freeheld. Shannon has also starred in The Night Before opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen and Lizzy Caplan, and Jeff Nichol's Midnight Special opposite Kirsten Dunst, Adam Driver, Joel Edgerton and Sam Shepard. Shannon's previous collaborations with Nichols include Take Shelter, for which he received a 2011 Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Actor; as well as the films Mud and Shotgun Stories. Shannon has also starred in Siofra Campbell's The Price opposite Noomi Rapace, Werner Herzog's Salt and Fire, Liza Johnson's Elvis & Nixon, Matthew M. Ross' Frank and Lola opposite Imogen Poots, and Untitled Joshua Marston Project, co-starring opposite Rachel Weisz, Kathy Bates and Danny Glover. Most notably, Shannon made his mark in an Oscar-nominated supporting role in Revolutionary Road, directed by Sam Mendes, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Kathy Bates. With over forty roles in film, Shannon's credits include John McNaughton's The Harvest, Jake Paltrow's The Young Ones, Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, Ariel Vromen's The Iceman, David Koepp's Premium Rush, Liza Johnson's Return, Marc Forster's Machine Gun Preacher, Floria Sigismondi's The Runaways, Werner Herzog's My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done and Bad Lieutenant, Sydney Lumet's Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, Oliver Stone's World Trade Center, William Friedkin's Bug, Curtis Hanson's Lucky You, Michael Bay's Bad Boys II, Curtis Hanson's 8 Mile, David McNally's Kangaroo Jack, Cameron Crowe's Vanilla Sky, Michael Bay's Pearl Harbor, John Waters' Cecil B. DeMented, Noah Buschel's The Missing Person and Shana Feste's The Greatest. For all his roles on screen, Shannon maintains a connection to theatre. In 2012, Shannon appeared opposite Paul Rudd, Ed Asner, and Kate Arrington in Grace at the Cort Theatre, for which he was nominated for a 2013 Distinguished Performance Drama League Award. In 2010, he led Craig Wright's Off-Broadway play, Mistakes Were Made, at the Barrow Street Theater, which earned him an Outstanding Lead Actor Lortel Award nomination, an Outstanding Actor in a Play Drama Desk Award nomination, an Outstanding Solo Performance Outer Critics Award nomination, and a Distinguished Performance Drama League Award nomination. Shannon also starred in Roundabout Theatre Company's Long Day's Journey Into Night, earning a Tony Award nomination. Additional theatre credits include Uncle Vanya (Soho Rep Theatre), Our Town(Barrow Street Theatre), Lady (Rattlestick Theatre), The Metal Children (Vineyard Theatre), The Little Flower of East Orange (Public Theatre), The Pillowman and Man From Nebraska (Steppenwolf Theatre), Bug (Barrow Street Theatre, Red Orchid Theatre and Gate Theatre), Mr. Kolpert and The Killer (Red Orchid Theatre), Killer Joe (SoHo Playhouse, Next Lab Theatre and Vaudeville Theatre), The Idiot (Lookingglass Theatre) and Woyzeck (Gate Theatre). On television, Shannon's credits include Martin Scorsese's HBO series, "Boardwalk Empire," co-starring Steve Buscemi and Kelly MacDonald.



