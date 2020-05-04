Alison Fraser And Aaron Mark Release Audioplay SQUEAMISH for Free

Two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser and writer-director Aaron Mark have released a free studio recording of the horror monologue play SQUEAMISH. Written by Mark specifically for Fraser, SQUEAMISH premiered Off-Broadway in 2017 at Theatre Row, presented by All For One Theatre. This intimate studio recording was recorded in 2018 and is available now for the first time at PandemicPlayhouse.com for quarantined theatregoers.

SQUEAMISH is the unnerving tale of an Upper West Side shrink, a longtime recovering alcoholic and world-class hemophobe (fear of blood), who finds herself in her native South Plains of Texas, off her psychotropic drugs, off caffeine and anything else "unnatural", after her nephew's sudden death...face-to-face with her own bloody phobias. The full-length monologue is an Urban Neurotic's Southern Gothic Nightmare of craving what terrifies us most.

Fraser was nominated for both Outer Critics Circle and Off-Broadway Alliance awards for her acclaimed turn in SQUEAMISH.

Mark's previous horror monologue play, Empanada Loca with Daphne Rubin-Vega, which became the basis for the hit Gimlet Media podcast The Horror of Dolores Roach, is currently in development for TV with Blumhouse. He is currently working on a commissioned audioplay for Audible called The Vanishing Negative, and his 2013 play Another Medea, with Tom Hewitt, is a forthcoming Pandemic Playhouse release.

SQUEAMISH was recorded at PPI Recording Studio; original music written and produced by Allison Leyton-Brown; mixed and mastered by Angie Teo; cover photo by Maria Baranova; cameo by Abby Weston; produced by Aaron Mark for The Spinning Time.





