Alison Fraser, Ali Ewoldt, Charl Brown, and More Will Lead Workshop of FROM THE MIXED-UP FILES OF MRS. BASIL E. FRANKWEILER

McCarter Theatre Center will workshop the musical adaptation of E.L. Konigsburg's beloved novel, From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Fankweiler, telling the story of 11-year-old Claudia Kincaid and her younger brother Jamie, as they hide out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In this theatrical retelling, the art in the museum comes to life as the siblings set out to unravel a mystery surrounding a stunning statue with rumored ties to Michelangelo.

The closed-session workshop begins Monday, June 5th and will culminate in two, invite-only performances on Friday, June 16th and Saturday, June 17th.

Directed by Sarah Rasmussen and featuring a cast led by Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden, Gypsy – 2008 revival), the two-week workshop builds upon McCarter's celebrated legacy of experimenting with new work ad providing space for playwrights, directors, dramaturges, actors, and designers to workshop new ideas and play with experimental forms.

“McCarter's mission is rooted in the belief that theater is not just a space for showcasing polished productions, but a platform for nurturing creativity and providing opportunities for artists to experiment, grow, and perfect their craft,” said Sarah Rasmussen, Artistic Director of McCarter Theatre Center. “We embrace the responsibility of producing and workshopping up-and-coming productions, understanding that this vital process is the lifeblood of innovation in the theater industry.”

Adam Ben-David (Music), Jessica Penzias (Book), and Christyn Budzyna (Lyrics), developed the piece in residence at the 92nd Street Y, New York and showcased an excerpt at New York Theatre Barn. Additional readings and workshops have taken place at the JCC of Manhattan and the South Carolina New Play Festival.

For more information about McCarter Theatre Center and its upcoming events, visit www.mccarter.org.

Full Cast

Charl Brown - Karl, Museum Visitor 4, Schoolboy, Bus Driver

Michael Deaner - Jamie Kincaid

Ali Ewoldt - Angel, Guard, Fountain Sprite, Museum Visitor 1 (in “Perfect Place”)

Alison Fraser - Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler

Madeline Hudelson - Joan, Vivian, Museum Visitor 5, Guard, Fountain Sprite, Kids, Worker, Detective, Tour Guide

Mylinda Hull - Marilyn, Justine, Museum Visitor 1 (not in “Perfect Place”), Fountain Sprite

Jade Jones - Mrs. Kincaid, Lois, Museum Visitor 3, Fountain Sprite, Store Manager, Worker, Guard

Elliott Mattox - Lenny, Cecil, Museum Visitor 6, Schoolboy, Train Conductor, Fountain Sprite, Grand Central Station Clerk

Honor Blue Savage - Claudia Kincaid

James Seol - Mr. Kincaid, Walter, Museum Visitor 2, Schoolboy, Fountain Sprite, Worker, Guard