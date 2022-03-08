Alison Cook Beatty Dance Presents MOVING STORIES

In Spring of 2020 Alison Cook Beatty Dance was booked and ready to present 11 Companies from around the country in Artists In Motion 2020. But when COVID-19 and Broadway shut down, Artists In Motion 2020 was canceled. The Arts community saw performance after performance canceled, theaters shut down, and dance companies and studios folding. Alison stayed in touch with all of the choreographers who were accepted into this shared event and promised that when the time was right she would remount the performance.

Alison wanted to honor the artists chosen to participate in Artists In Motion 2020 so she created Artists In Motion Mini for 2022 with 3 companies based in the NYC area, one night only! Alison intends to still honor the other artists from 2020 in the future.

Alison started Artists In Motion in 2019 at Peridance, honoring her teacher Graciela Kozak. The goal was to have a two-weekend run and bring artists together to support each other. Making a performance venue accessible to all; with professional photography, lighting designers, videographer, and invite reviewers to come to write about the vital work these dance artists were doing. This 2022 performance is supported by many generous individuals and organizations such as Dance NYC, The NY Cultural Development Fund, NYSCA, and most important, ticket buyers. Please continue to support live arts!

A classically-based modern dance company exploring the universal human condition through expansive and emotionally-driven movement grounded in American modern dance while exploring new approaches to finding unique creative expression. The Company will perform two World Premieres. This performance is made possible by support from Dance NYC, The NY Dept of Cultural Affairs, and NYSCA. www.alisoncookbeattydance.org

Ms. Cook-Beatty will present two World Premieres in ARTISTS IN MOTION MINI 2022. About Michael Kerr and DanceKerr & Dancers

Michael Anthony Kerr founded DanceKerr & Dancers (a sponsored artist with Performance Zone Inc. dba The Field) in 2015. Mr. Kerr is pursuing doctoral studies as an Arnhold Fellow Recipient in the Ed.D Dance Education Program at Columbia University, Teachers College. He holds permanent NYS K-12 Teacher Certification in Dance and has been employed with the NYCDOE since 1996. Read more of Michael's bio on the Company's website: https://dancekerr.com/

Kerr's developing repertoire of dances is rooted in modern and contemporary dance techniques that play with the contrast of stillness and great physicality within the realm of dance expressionism. His dances are a by-product of the lived experience translated into DANCE, emulating internal struggles and successes; as well as other unexpected sources of inspiration.

Kerr will present "Salto di Fede" in ARTISTS IN MOTION MINI; "The notion of taking chances in life is experienced by all and is the inspiration for creating Salto di Fede, Italian for a leap of faith. This modern dance quartet celebrates transitory moments when courage, desire, faith, and wisdom commingle, leading us to take a leap of faith into the unknown in pursuit of our dreams."

Artistic Director / Company Highlight! Artistic Director and choreographer, Brenda R. Neville, for over two decades, has performed and choreographed in over 18 different countries including Argentina, China, Hungary, Japan, Romania, and Spain with companies such as the Milwaukee Ballet, Indianapolis Dance Company, AllNations Dance Company, Marc DeGarmo & Dancers and Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn. To learn more about her and her Company go to https://www.nevilledance.org/about.html

Founded in 2005 by Brenda R. Neville, the Manhattan-based company of 6-12 dancers and guests perform New York City seasons, concerts, festival performances, and touring engagements for audiences of all ages and ethnicities. Founded as a means of opening cross-cultural dialogues between differing dance genres and nationalities, Neville Dance Theatre fosters an artistic exchange of styles, outlooks, and attitudes, instilling an appreciation for the beauty, value, and significance of dance as a living art form for today and generations to come.

Neville Dance Theatre will perform excerpts from "Children's Corner" (2017), a Neoclassical ballet in six movements choreographed by Nanako Kitagawa inspired by the frolicking and playful musical score, by the same name, by Claude Debussy in ARTISTS IN MOTION MINI 2022.

Artistic Director and choreographer Meagan Ahern is a San Francisco Bay Area Native. She graduated with a BFA from SUNY Purchase CoD in May 2019, is a graduate in the Licentiate Royal Academy of Dance program in London, and trained as a certified ballet teacher under the Royal Academy of Dance Syllabus. Since founding MEAGmove in 2019, she has shown work at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, Triskelion Arts, Abrons Art Center, and virtually.

MEAGmove is a project-based company that utilizes the talents of local New York City freelance dancers. The mission of MEAGmove is to foster a great sense of community within rehearsals and performances. They strive to add a new source of networking through connections the dancers make with each other. MEAGmove's belief is that the key to a successful product on stage starts with good group morals and an understanding of the common vision of what we are trying to achieve throughout the entire process. They study movement ideas based around weight, momentum, and counterbalance to achieve the most honest portrayal of what it means to be a human being. To learn more about Meagan and MEAGmove please visit https://www.meagmove.com/.

Meagan will present "yesterday feels like tomorrow" in ARTISTS IN MOTION MINI; an exploration within the uncertainty of how we perceive reality. How many forms of ourselves do we have, and which one is real?