Alicia Keys Launches Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation, Inspired By HELL'S KITCHEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY Award-winning musician, producer, and activist Alicia Keys has announced the official launch of a new nonprofit organization inspired by her Tony Award-winning musical Hell’s Kitchen, Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation. Following successful pilot programming, the Foundation recently appointed its inaugural Executive Director, Asad Ali Jafri, and is expanding its reach with a fellowship program in partnership with the upcoming Hell’s Kitchen North American tour and new education and community initiatives in New York and cities across the country.

"With Kaleidoscope Dreams, we’re creating something that makes people feel seen, heard, and inspired to believe in their own stories. We want people to know: you belong here, your dreams matter, and your voice has power.” - Alicia Keys, Founder and Board Chair

“Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation is rooted in the belief that creativity is a powerful force for connection, healing, and transformation. We’re proud to build programs that expand access to the arts and support communities that have long been left out of these opportunities. We’re creating spaces where dreams can take root and thrive.” - Asad Ali Jafri, Executive Director

Born from the energy and impact of Keys’ hit Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen, Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation was founded in 2024 to open doors, spark dreams, and create space for joy — both on and off the stage. The Foundation collaborates with local communities to build and share multi-disciplinary arts programming designed to spark creative potential. By leveraging the transformative power of the arts, Kaleidoscope Dreams partners with community-based organizations to foster belonging, educational enrichment, and professional pathways for historically underrepresented communities.

Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation’s core work is focused on four pillars of engagement:

Cultural Access – Free and curated access to Broadway shows, museums, and other cultural events

Educational Enrichment – In-school arts education and classroom resources

Professional Pathways – Fellowships, mentorship, internships, and creative training

Community Engagement – Fostering belonging, joy, and connection through neighborhood programs

Since its founding in 2024, the Foundation has successfully piloted programs and initiatives to achieve its mission that it will continue to build upon under Jafri’s leadership:

Hell's Kitchen 2024 Fellowship – 10 fellows trained in directing, choreography, music, design, and other production fields with the Hell's Kitchen creative team

Cultural Access Program – 3,077 students received free tickets to see Hell's Kitchen on Broadway

Educational Enrichment Pilot – 183 students participated in immersive arts education programs

To support this important work and remain responsive, bold, and future-focused, Kaleidoscope Dreams is an Innovation Fund with resources to pilot new ideas, test promising strategies, and address emerging needs within its current programs or in entirely new areas of opportunity.

Alicia Keys (Founder and Board Chair) is a 17-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician, producer, and activist who consistently uses her platform to advocate for equity and visibility. Through her work, she bridges art and activism—amplifying underserved voices and creating real pathways to access and opportunity. In 2024, Alicia brought personal and powerful stories to Broadway with Hell’s Kitchen—a critically acclaimed, two-time Tony Award–winning and GRAMMY-winning musical inspired by her teenage years in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The show explores identity, creativity, and what it means to find your voice in spaces that often leave you out.