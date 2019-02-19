Alice Ripley Will Play The Witch in a Concert Production of INTO THE WOODS At Patchogue Theatre

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Alice Ripley has joined the cast of Into The Woods: In Concert at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. Ripley will play the role of The Witch.

There will be three performances, March 8 at 8 p.m. and March 9 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Ticket prices range between $39 - $69, plus applicable fees, and are available online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Ripley won critical acclaim and the 2009 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize winning Next to Normal. Alice also received Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her work in Next to Normal Off-Broadway (Second Stage) and a Helen Hayes Award for the production at Arena Stage in Washington, DC.

Alice received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her work as conjoined twin Violet Hilton in the cult hit Side Show. On Broadway, Alice also created the roles of Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, Molly Ivors in the Tony Award winning musical play James Joyce's The Dead, Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard, the Specialist's Assistant in The Who's Tommy, and Bathsheba in King David, as well as having a long stay at the Imperial Theatre as Fantine in Les Mis rables. She recently starred as Mrs. Bateman in the original Broadway cast of American Psycho.

Her TV Credits include: Girlboss, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods, Hee Haw, and Royal Pains. Ripley won three Best Acting awards for the indie musical favorite SUGAR!, which recently gained distribution. Other film credits include: Sing Along, Isn't It Delicious, The Adulterer, Bear With Us, Temptation and Muckland.

Ripley is also an accomplished musician and has written and produced her own music. Recordings include: Daily Practice Vol 1, Everything's Fine, Outtasite, and RIPLEY EP, as well as numerous Broadway cast and compilation albums. Ripley just completed filming her first TEDx talk called Magic Takes Time.

