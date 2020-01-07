Alice Ripley To Reprise Role In THE PINK UNICORN At Holmdel Theatre Company

Tony Award Winner Alice Ripley will reprise her groundbreaking role of Trisha Lee in their upcoming Holmdel Theatre Company production of Elise Forier Edie's The Pink Unicorn, set to run at The Duncan Smith Theater January 30, 2020, and January 31, 2020, with Director Amy E. Jones at the helm. Tickets are on sale now.

Trisha Lee is a Christian widow living in a conservative Texas town. Her life is suddenly upended when her 14-year-old daughter Jolene announces she is "genderqueer" and starting a chapter of the Gay and Straight Alliance at the local high school. In The Pink Unicorn, Trisha recounts her story about facing a crisis she never saw coming, at a time when transgender people and gender issues weren't even on her radar.

The Pink Unicorn was originally produced in Washington, D.C. by DogTown Theatre in 2013 and has been performed throughout the U.S. and Canada, including a run at United Solo Theatre Festival in New York, where Elise Forier Edie won "Best Storyteller."

"I am so excited to revisit The Pink Unicorn with Holmdel Theatre Company", remarked Producing Consultant and Out of the Box Theatrics' Artistic Director Liz Flemming, adding, "I can't wait to tell this important and timely story with the brilliant Alice Ripley and this incredible team again.""We're thrilled to have Alice Ripley back in the Barn," said HTC Executive Director Colleen Cook, who is also on board as a Producer of The Pink Unicorn.

Ripley is returning to HTC for the first time since kicking off their Broadway at the Barn series at her sold-out solo cabaret performance on June 20, 2019. Alice Ripley won critical acclaim for her standout performance as Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal, the role for which she took home the 2009 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.The creative team for The Pink Unicorn includes stage manager Tina Scariano. The Pink Unicorn with Alice Ripley was produced Off-Broadway in April 2018 with Out of the Box Theatrics and was later produced and developed for an extended run in collaboration with Nancy Manocherian's, the cell (Artistic Director - Kira Simring).

Tickets for The Pink Unicorn are $50 and can be purchased at www.holmdeltheatrecompany.org or by calling the Box Office at 732-946-0427. For more information on The Pink Unicorn, visit www.holmdeltheatrecompany.org/pink-unicorn.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You