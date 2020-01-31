Ali Wong Will Be The First Female Comedian To Have A Residency At The Beacon Theatre

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) announced today that Ali Wong is the first female comedian to have a residency at the Beacon Theatre. Additionally, her eighth show places her third in most performances by any comedian at the legendary venue. Tickets for the eighth show in Wong's residency on Thursday, April 23, as part of her Milk & Money tour, are on sale now!

"I moved to NYC in my late 20s to become a better stand-up comedian. When I lived there, I would perform up to nine sets per night for no money, often in shitty bars where there were sometimes only two people in the audience. It's incredibly thrilling to return 10 years later to do a residency at the legendary Beacon Theatre. Hopefully there will be more than two people in the audience."

Wong is the latest artist to embark on a residency with The Madison Square Garden Company. As a leader in live entertainment, MSG continues to innovate and create unique, one-of-a-kind experiences for artists and fans alike. In 2014, the Company originated the concept of a music franchise outside of Las Vegas, with Billy Joel's monthly residency at Madison Square Garden - now at a history-making 72 performances and counting. The Company has also in recent years successfully created unique bookings and residencies across its portfolio of venues, including Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall; Phish's 13-night "Baker's Dozen" run at The Garden; Jerry Seinfeld's ongoing Beacon Theatre residency; Josh Groban's imminent Radio City Music Hall residency, and the unprecedented multi-year, dual-city residency of Tedeschi Trucks Band at both The Beacon and The Chicago Theatre, which is also ongoing. Wong's eighth show places her third in total number of performances by any comedian at The Beacon, behind only Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Izzard.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ali to the MSG family as the first female comedian to have a residency at the iconic Beacon Theatre," said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Live, The Madison Square Garden Company. "Ali was originally slated to play one show at The Beacon, but demand has been so overwhelming - a testament to her enthusiastic fans - that she has already sold out seven shows and announced an eighth, putting her third on the list of performances by comedians at the venue. This is an incredible accomplishment for her first Beacon appearance and certainly cements her as a force in the New York comedy world."

Ali Wong's residency shows are as follows:

Sunday, March 29 - 7:30PM - SOLD OUT!

Monday, March 30 - 7:30PM - SOLD OUT!

Tuesday, March 31 - 7:30PM - SOLD OUT!

Wednesday, April 1 - 7:30PM - SOLD OUT!

Thursday, April 2 - 7:30PM - SOLD OUT!

Friday, April 3 - 7:30PM - SOLD OUT!

Saturday, April 4 - 7:30PM - SOLD OUT!

Thursday, April 23 - 7:30PM - ON SALE NOW!

Ali Wong is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress from San Francisco, who now lives in Los Angeles. Her breakout Netflix special "Baby Cobra" premiered in 2016 to wide critical acclaim. Since then, she has thrown out the first pitch at a Giants game, become a very popular Halloween costume, and released her second Netflix special "Hard Knock Wife." Wong voiced the co-lead character and executive produced the Netflix animated show, "Tuca and Bertie." She also co-wrote and starred in the Netflix movie "Always Be My Maybe." Her debut book, "Dear Girls," became an instant New York Times bestseller.

Tickets for Wong's eighth Beacon show on April 23 are currently available for purchase by the general public via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, February 1. Prices range from $49.50 to $99.50.

No cellphones, cameras, tablets, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at these shows. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Unfortunately, we will not be able to secure tablets or laptops, so please leave those devices at home. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. All guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected and will not be given a refund. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

Acquired by MSG in 2006, the Beacon Theatre is one of New York's most revered theaters and is a beloved New York landmark. In 2008, the 2,800-seat venue on the Upper West Side underwent a seven-month restoration focused on bringing the venue back to its original 1929 grandeur. The Beacon Theatre operates as a successful concert and special events venue, hosting some of the biggest names and events in entertainment. The Beacon Theatre is part of a portfolio of world-class MSG venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall; the Forum in Inglewood, California; and The Chicago Theatre.





