Ali Stroker Announces Virtual Events for Debut Novel THE CHANCE TO FLY

The Chance to Fly by Tony Award winner Ali Stroker and author Stacy Davidowitz is on sale this Tuesday, and Ali and Stacy are doing three virtual events in April to celebrate the book's release.

The events will include a theatrical reading of the book from Ali and Stacy, a special performance by Ali, and a Q&A with attendees.

Get full details here:

Tuesday, April 13 at 6PM EDT- Virtual event with Bookends- Ridgewood, NJ, event info Learn more.

Wednesday, April 14 at 7PM EDT- Virtual event with University Bookstore - Seattle, WA. Learn more.

Friday, April 23 @ 6:30PM EDT- Virtual event with Word Up Community Bookshop- NYC. Learn more.

The Chance to Fly is a heartfelt middle-grade novel about a theater-loving girl who uses a wheelchair for mobility and her quest to defy expectations-and gravity-in a kids' production of Wicked.

Ali made history as the first person in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway and win a Tony Award. Her experience is infused into Nat's heartwarming and empowering journey into the spotlight in The Chance to Fly, cowritten with Stacy, an award-winning children's book author and playwright.