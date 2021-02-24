Alex Newell, Marisha Wallace and More Will Take Part in DREAMGIRLS Concerts

The hit musical Dreamgirls will be live streamed in four unique performances on the Clubhouse app on Saturday, February 27 (3pm and 7pm EST) and on Sunday, February 28 (1pm and 7pm EST).

The weekend will feature unique casts, including Broadway and West End stars reprising their roles among cast members from the Broadway productions of Ain't Too Proud, Disney's The Lion King, Aladdin and others all performing alongside internet sensations and breakout stars as well as winners and runner ups of some of America's most popular talent competition shows. Alex Newell of Glee and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist closes out our star studded weekend playing his longtime dream role: Effie White.

The four casts will include performances by Marisha Wallace, Raena White, Alex Newell, Jelani Remy, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Christina Raé, Tickwanya Jones, Angel White, Liyah Orielle, Gerald Caesar and many more!

Dreamgirls is a Broadway musical, with music by Henry Krieger and lyrics and book by Tom Eyen. Based on the show business aspirations and successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson, and others, the musical follows the story of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois called "The Dreams", who become music superstars.

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is an invite-only space for casual, drop-in audio conversations-with friends and other interesting people around the world. Go online anytime to chat with the people you follow, or hop in as a listener and hear what others are talking about.