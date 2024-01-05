Alex Newell, Justin Guarini, Bonnie Milligan & More to Star in BIGFOOT, THE MUSICAL at 54 Below

Amber Ruffin, Kevin Sciretta, & David Schmoll's Bigfoot, The Musical to perform at 54 Below, featuring Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, & more!

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Alex Newell, Justin Guarini, Bonnie Milligan & More to Star in BIGFOOT, THE MUSICAL at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present present Bigfoot, The Musical from the minds of The New York Times Bestseller, Tony Award, WGA, and Emmy nominated writer, Amber Ruffin (The Wiz, Some Like It Hot), Kevin Sciretta (iO Chicago), and David Schmoll (The Second City) on February 5 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

You've heard the myth and legend, but do you know the man? Bigfoot is a hilarious musical about a small town whose horrible mayor has them convinced their problems are all the fault of Bigfoot and not his inept leadership. With book and lyrics by Amber Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta and music by David Schmoll, Bigfoot is the next gut-bustin', laugh-a-minute New York musical!

Featuring Justin Guarini as the Doctor, Bonnie Milligan as Joanne (Bigfoot's girlfriend), Alex Moffat as the Mayor, Alex Newell as Francine (Bigfoot's mom), Larry Owens as Bigfoot, and more to be announced!

Bigfoot, The Musical plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 5 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  Click Here




