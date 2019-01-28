Alex Newell, Dan DeLuca, Bobby Conte Thornton, and More Cast in 54 SINGS LEGALLY BLONDE

Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Rock of Ages) and Alex Newell (Once on this Island and Glee) lead a cast of Broadway favorites and newcomers as Elle Woods and Paulette in the first New York Concert of Legally Blonde: the Musical.

They are joined by original Broadway cast member Tracy Jai Edwards as Brooke Wyndham, Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale), as Warner Huntington III, Dan DeLuca (Newsies) as Emmett Forrest, Raven Thomas (Hamilton) as Vivienne Kensington, and Darius Wright (Pretty Woman, A Bronx Tale, Matilda) as Kyle/UPS Guy. Additional cast members include DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) as Margo, Amber Ardolino (Head Over Heels, Hamilton) as Serena, and Shea Renne (Allegiance) as Pilar. They are joined by an ensemble of new NYC faces including Gwynne Wood, Esteban Suero, Jonathan Young, Lauren Urso, Jessica Kundla, Salome B. Smith, and Sonya Venugopal. The evening is produced and directed by Abby DePhillips and Matt Redmond, with music direction by Rebekah Bruce Parker.



OMIGOD YOU GUYS! The songs of Legally Blonde: The Musical are hitting the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. Carrie St. Louis leads a cast of Broadway and tour favorites in the music of the 7 time Tony nominated hit musical. With music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, Legally Blonde became an iconic staple on the iPod playlists of every theatre teen across the country in 2007. We are POSITIVE you won't want to miss this evening, filled with Broadway stars and guest appearances from some Original Broadway cast members from the show! Courtney, take your break, because it's time to get Serious and buy your tickets to 54 Sings Legally Blonde: The Musical!



A portion of the proceeds will go to to Times Up Now, a legal defense fund for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse.



There is a $35-$85 cover charge, and a 2 drink or $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/legallyblonde/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

