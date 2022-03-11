Alex Edelman of Off-Broadway's JUST FOR US to Make National Television Stand-Up Debut on COLBERT

Just before the Off-Broadway return of his hit solo show Just For Us, Alex Edelman will make his national television standup comedy debut performing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" tonight, Friday, March 11, at 11:35 pm ET.

Just For Us begins its encore engagement Off Broadway at the SoHo Playhouse on March 14. Named a Critic's Pick by the New York Times, Just For Us is presented by Mike Birbiglia and directed by Adam Brace. The show originally began previews at the Cherry Lane Theatre on December 1 and opened on December 8, with a run scheduled to end January 9.

The show took a COVID pause on December 21, and resumed performances January 24. The Cherry Lane Theatre run concludes on February 19, before Coal Country begins performances there on March 4.

Edelman's third solo show, Just For Us, takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from his

life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the people behind the keyboards.

The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives Just For Us its title and final, jaw-dropping twist. Just For Us premiered in 2018 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, garnering a Barry Award nomination for best show. Since then, the show has played award winning runs at London's Soho Theater and at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it earned the Herald Angel Award and superlative praise that made it the Fringe's best reviewed comedy show in more than a decade.

Alex Edelman is a comedian and writer whose Orthodox Jewish upbringing has informed critically and commercially acclaimed work for the stage and screen. He is known both for his solo shows - three, all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - and for his TV writing. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday Night Seder, a star studded 70-minute special posted on YouTube, that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.

