Alex Brightman's Virtual Concert with Seth Rudetsky Now Available On Demand on BroadwayWorld Events
Watch a sneak peek from the show, when Alex sings 'You'll Be Back' from Hamilton, below!
Alex Brightman's virtual concert with Seth Rudetsky is now available On Demand on BroadwayWorld Events through January 11th, 2021.
Watch a sneak peek from the show, when Alex sings 'You'll Be Back' from Hamilton, below!
BUY ON DEMAND HERE
Alex Brightman is a two-time Tony nominated actor, best known for his star turns in School of Rock and Beetlejuice on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Glory Days, Wicked, Big Fish, and Matilda. Other stage credits include The History Boys (CTG/Ahmanson Theatre), Nobody Loves You (The Old Globe), Soon (Signature Theatre), and How I Paid For College (The HUB Theatre). He can be seen in the upcoming film, Here Today, starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. You can also catch Alex this coming October on Netflix's brand new animated series, Deadendia. Other TV credits include Important Things w/ Demetri Martin, The Good Fight, Documentary Now!, Teen Titans GO, and this current season of Law & Order: SVU. Musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini) and The Whipping Boy (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini). His latest play, Everything is Fine was a finalist in ScreenCraft's "Stage to Screen" script competition and is currently in development.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Who's Who in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL
Here's everything you need to know about the cast and creatives of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical!...
Shop to Support Out-of-Work Theatre Artists with the SurTHRIVING Catalog!
The holidays might be over, but that doesn't mean that the shopping has to stop. Kick off 2021 by supporting out-of-work artists with via the Artists ...
Original HAIRSPRAY Cast Member Todd Michel Smith Dies After Battle With Cancer
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actor Todd Michel Smith has died after a battle with cancer....
Photo Flash: First Look at Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, and More in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL; Raises Over $1 Million For the Actors Fund
The premiere of the virtual benefit performance of Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical took place last night Friday, January 1 at 7pm ET and will stream f...
GoFundMe Campaign Launched to Help Save Birdland Jazz Club
Yet another one of New York’s most beloved venues is in danger of closing for good. Birdland Jazz Club, a staple of the New York City jazz community s...
James Graham Reveals Progress Has Been Made on Tammy Faye Bakker Musical, With Music From Elton John
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, James Graham is collaborating with music legend Elton John and Jake Shears of The Scissor Sisters on a musical t...