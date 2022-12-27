Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alex Brightman Out of BEETLEJUICE Due to a Concussion

He will be out of the show until he is cleared by a doctor to return. 

Dec. 27, 2022  

Alex Brightman has announced via Instagram, that he is out of Beetlejuice after suffering a concussion on at the show's Christmas Eve performance.

He shared that he will be out of the show until he is cleared by a doctor to return.

See the post below:

BEETLEJUICE will officially close on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

When BEETLEJUICE makes its final Broadway bow on Sunday, January 8, 2023, it will have played 27 previews at the Winter Garden Theatre and 366 regular performances, and 313 regular performances during its resurrection at Broadways' Marquis Theater, for a total of 679 Broadway performances.

BEETLEJUICE stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh, Zonya Love, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold, and features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Katie Lombardo, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Sean McManus, Mateo Melendez, Nevada Riley, Graham Stevens and Michael Bryan Wang.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most has been haunting Broadway since 2019, in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Everyone's favorite demon from hell is taking the show on the road with the BEETLEJUICE National 26-city Tour, which launched December 6, 2022, at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre.



