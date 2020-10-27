Alex Brightman, Meryl Streep & More Join Bette Midler's HULAWEEN

The special night will also include a Hocus Pocus reunion!

Bette Midler has conjured an all-star cast that's sure to get into mischief as they raise funds for New York Restoration Project (NYRP) at her virtual "Hulaween" benefit: In Search of The Sanderson Sisters, A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover. On October 30 at 8:00 p.m. EST, Ms. Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their Hocus Pocus roles in a one-hour, must-see Halloween event filled with laughs, tunes, and mad witchcraft.

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark will host the documentary-style show, which delves into the sisters' history, answering questions about their ancestry (which dates back to Merlin), their education, their music careers, their fateful love affairs, and so much more. For one night only, the witches, along with Hocus Pocus castmates Thora Birch, Omri Katz and Doug Jones, are back. And you can be sure, no gravestone will be left unturned.

Along for the ride are: George Lopez, Adam Lambert, Vinessa Shaw, Sarah Silverman, Eva Maguire, Harper Maguire, Katie Maguire, Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Alex Brightman, Billy Eichner, Glenn Close, Alex Moffat, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Kenan Thompson, John Debney, Billy Crystal, Michael Kors, Susanne Bartsch, Bella Hadid, Tiffany Haddish, Lance Le Pere, Law Roach, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sophie von Haselberg, Samantha Diaz and John Stamos.

Virtual event tickets are priced at just $10, with proceeds to benefit NYRP's critical work in the environmental and social justice space. To purchase tickets, visit www.nyrp.org.

New York Restoration Project (NYRP) is an open space conservancy founded by Bette Midler in 1995. NYRP believes that access to nature is a fundamental right of every New Yorker and partners with local communities, public agencies, and the private sector to transform and activate open spaces. This sustained partnership with communities promotes strong social ties and collective action in all five boroughs to make a safer, healthier, greener and more resilient city. www.nyrp.org @NYRP

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You