Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Rob McClure and More From DRACULA Unite to Celebrate HALLOWEEN

The Broadway Podcast Network will present an all-star Halloween party to benefit the Broadway Cares Covid-19 Emergency Assistance Fund on October 28th at 9p.m. EST. Tune into the Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors Broadway Halloween Party at BPN.fm/dracula and simultaneously on the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS YouTube channel: Youtube.com/BCEFA

Join Broadway stars Christopher Sieber (The Prom), Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), James Monroe Igleheart (Hamilton), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Orville Mendoza (Peter and the Starcatcher)atcher), Broadway Care's Tom Viola, writers Steve Rosen & Gordon Greenberg, and producer Dori Berinstein (The Prom) who are joined by Sirius XM's Julie James (Broadway Names...) for an hour of Halloween stories, costumes and silliness - and hysterical moments from the making of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, the new comedy send-up of Bram Stoker's epic horror story. Hilariously reimagined with a dash of Mel Brooks and a pinch of Monty Python, this new take was first presented as a classic radio play in April, 2020 and is being re-released for Halloween to benefit Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund for The Actors Fund.

Produced by BPN Co-founders Tony and Olivier Award winning producer Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde) and Alan Seales (Talks at Google Global Program Manager), this lightning fast, laugh-out-loud comedy by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen was developed at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, where it received its world premiere last Halloween. The radio play adaptation was created expressly for BPN as a way to harness the talent and ingenuity of Broadway's top performers to provide some much-needed levity in a moment of crisis.

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors follows the legendary Count Dracula as he travels to England to seduce the woman of his dreams, stirring up danger, magic, sensuality and all manner of silliness. Created in the spirit of The 39-Steps, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors reimagines the epic horror story of Count Dracula as a lightning fast, laugh-out-loud comedy. The live theatrical version is performed by five world class comedians who portray dozens of zany characters as they race from Britain to Transylvania and back. Their antics raise the audience's collective pulse and cause blood curdling screams...of laughter.

Directed by Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn, Guys & Dolls), the cast includes Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (You Can't Take It With You, Kinky Boots) as Mina Westfeldt, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (Gpsy, She Loves Me, Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) as Van Helsing, Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock - The Musical) as Renfield, Kathy Fitzgerald (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 9 to 5) as Kitty, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Freesyle Love Supreme) as Doctor Westfeldt, Tony Award nominee Richard Kind (The Big Knife, Kiss Me, Kate) as Captain, Jeff Kready (Tootsie, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) as Harker, Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as Lord Windsor & Lord Cavendish, Orville Mendoza (Peter and the Starcatcher, Pacific Overtures) as Bosun, Tony Award nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Grand Horizons) as Lucy Westfeldt, Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen, Guys and Dolls) as Driver, Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber (Company, The Prom, Shrek the Musical, Spamalot) as Count Dracula, Emmy Award nominee John Stamos (Bye Bye Birdie, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, "Full House") as Lord Swivelhips, and Alan Tudyk (Prelude to a Kiss, Spamalot) as The Narrator.

The podcast radio play adaptation, created to benefit Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund for The Actors Fund, uses a cast of 14 of Broadway's biggest stars to create a vivid radio play reminiscent of the vintage broadcasts of the 1940s. It is edited by Bart Fassbender (Soft Power, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), has an original score and soundscape by 7-time Joseph Jefferson Award winner Victoria Delorio and is associate directed by Marty Mcguire.

For more information, please visit https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/dracula-a-comedy-of-terrors/.

