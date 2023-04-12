Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alex Borstein Wants a MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Broadway Musical

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will raise the curtain on its final act on April 14, 2023.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan have shared their thoughts on a potential Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stage musical adaptation!

"If they were to do The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Broadway, I would jump at the chance. The show itself without a stitch of music feels like a musical. Every time Midge [Rachel Brosnahan] gets up and does stand-up, it's almost like a musical number. It's like breaking away for a moment but instead of song, it's comedy. It really feels like it has the shape of that in its bones," Borstein said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Borstein went on to say that she would love to reprise her role as Susie in the potential musical, sharing that she knows her character would have "all the belt-y songs."

Brosnahan endorsed the idea of the musical, but stated that while she "can sing a little but," it's "not enough to sing Mrs. Maisel the musical." She went on to say that Laura Benanti should play the role of Midge in the musical.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will raise the curtain on its final act on April 14, 2023 with a three-episode premiere and new episodes weekly, until the finale on May 26.

An awards juggernaut and critical darling, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards; and more. The series has become one of the most acclaimed and beloved shows on television and changed the game of the streaming industry.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

Photo Credit: Courtesty of Prime Video and Philippe Antonello



