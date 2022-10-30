Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BroadwayWorld Album Reviews
Click Here for More on BroadwayWorld Album Reviews
Album Review: Ball & Boe Show Why Are Headliners With Their New CD - MICHAEL BALL & ALFIE BOE - TOGETHER IN VEGAS

Album Review: Ball & Boe Show Why Are Headliners With Their New CD - MICHAEL BALL & ALFIE BOE - TOGETHER IN VEGAS

Mix One-Part Broadway With One-Part Opera - Shake Vigorously

Oct. 30, 2022  

Heigh Ho, dear lovely rainbow tribe, Bobby Patrick, your rainbow reviewer is back in CD-Land to offer another broken-down breakdown of a new music release. So, strap in and get ready, as Bobby goes on the record ABOUT the record.

Well, here's a teaming about which (until this week, when their latest album landed on Bobby's desk) we were totally unaware. Did you know that Michael Ball and Alfie Boe were a singing team, my darlings? This is news that had escaped little Bobby's ears completely... and are we ever sad about the time it has taken us to make this discography discovery. Let us begin where Bobby has begun, with Michael Ball & Alfie Boe TOGETHER IN VEGAS, a studio album (their FIFTH!) of classics from legendary artists such as Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin & Frankie Valli - all Vegas Icons who made legendary concert appearances and recordings in Sin City. On the face of it, one would not think that Boe (with his fully, heavy-lifting, trained operatic va-voom) would be a logical match to Ball's more pop-ish va-va-Broadway, but together they are really va-va-va-voom.

Kicking off with the magnum Elvis VIVA LAS VEGAS, Broadway and L'opera show they can rock it out with as much fun as one could ask for, on this grand jewel from The King's crown. It's a great way to start their Vegas exploration, but it is their second cut where they show that the marriage of their two voices is a saucy mix of light and dark. LUCK BE A LADY, from Broadway's GUYS & DOLLS, has plenty of room to allow Ball's more languidly sexy baritone to lead into Alfie's operatic uber-trained tenor that actually fits with his pal's voice, so well. Both singers make adjustments for each other and the studio mic, demonstrating their almost athletic musicality. Splitting this solo into a duet, taking each verse in turn, you hear Alfie's pointed production outside of the strenuous trappings of "OPERA," as it takes on a more casual (albeit powerful) trumpet tone, similar to that of a Sammy Davis Jr. (another Vegas legend), which finds the gentlemen working within these adjustments to be complementary in their differences.

Though hailing from the UK, both of the gentlemen have real Broadway credits, with Alfie being a Tony honoree for Baz Lurhman's La Boheme, and Michael being an original cast member in two Andrew Lloyd Webber outings - THE WOMAN IN WHITE & ASPECTS OF LOVE. So, what is more natural in the course of a Broadway and concert career than hitting the strip in that sleepy little down in the desert? Listening to these two on this studio-recorded album, one really does begin to picture them on one of those huge stages at Ceasars or the Bellagio, and why not? They are a terrific act and there is gold in that there desert. As Noel Coward once wrote, "Let us hope we have no more to plague us than three shows a night in Las Vegas." - and Bobby would buy that ticket for sure. A heartwarming stand-out on this album is their duet on Kenny Rogers's THE GAMBLER - originally a solo, the lyrics tell the story of a chance meeting between two men on a train. Making it a duet allowed these actors to... ya know... act, and bring a new perspective to this old chestnut. Taking on the character of the story happening between the two men made for a really nice renovation, using their two voices made some magic in the storytelling.

Having enjoyed this record a lot, Bobby is almost loathe to let some raindrops fall from our rainbow review, but it does bear mentioning that their next to last cut, AMERICAN TRILOGY, is a medley that does begin with the socially passé DIXIE (as in, "I wish I was In the Land Of Cotton..." and so on), and while this does tribute Elvis & Vegas, and is in line with the theme of the album, perhaps these two Brits missed the memo that we don't Do Da Dixie any more. Their final song, Neil Diamond's (Coming To) AMERICA, while a good song performed very well by both, doesn't really offer the punch one would hope for, to close out an otherwise exciting musical journey.

All in All, my lambs, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe - TOGETHER IN VEGAS was a fine listening feast and is an album to return to over and over again, as the years go by. Along with just great earworms, it would be AWESOME housework music, so we give this one a really nice...

3 ¾ Rainbows Out Of 5

You Can See And Hear Everything About Michael Ball & Alfie Boe - TOGETHER IN VEGAS On The Boy's Webbysite: HERE

Photos By Chelsea Dufresne - Instagram HERE.




Related Stories
Julie Benko Joins The Seth Concert Series Streaming Live Tonight Photo
Julie Benko Joins The Seth Concert Series Streaming Live Tonight
SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky will be joined tonight by Funny Girl's Julie Benko for The Seth Concert Series' streaming concert at 8 PM ET.
VIDEO: Watch & JULIETs First Curtain Call on Broadway Photo
VIDEO: Watch & JULIET's First Curtain Call on Broadway
Watch footage from the curtain call of & JULIET's first preview on Broadway, featuring a surprise appearance by Max Martin.
Photos: Go Inside & JULIETs First Preview on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside & JULIET's First Preview on Broadway
The highly anticipated new musical & Juliet started previews on Broadway (ahead of its November 17, 2022 opening), playing to a sold-out audience at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Max Martin made a surprise curtain call appearance to celebrate the occasion.
Photos: First Look at ALMOST FAMOUS on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at ALMOST FAMOUS on Broadway
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® and Grammy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O’Gleby. The production is now in previews with opening night set for November 3, 2022. Check out a first look at the production here!

From This Author - Bobby Patrick

Heigh Ho Friends & “Family”! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the T. I am a queer reviewer, specializing in the seedy under... (read more about this author)


Album Review: With His New Album, John Barrowman Sings From CENTRE STAGE With The Royal PhilharmonicAlbum Review: With His New Album, John Barrowman Sings From CENTRE STAGE With The Royal Philharmonic
October 26, 2022

An album we will return to over and over again, through the years, to listen to, sigh a little, and lift our spirits when we’re blue.
Album Review: Queer Indie-Folk-Pop Artist Elizabeth Wyld Sings The Truths Of Many Women On Her New EP DELICATE CREATURESAlbum Review: Queer Indie-Folk-Pop Artist Elizabeth Wyld Sings The Truths Of Many Women On Her New EP DELICATE CREATURES
October 24, 2022

Elizabeth Wyld offers a queer woman’s POV about love’s layers lost and how some cope, some cop-out, and some kill.
Album Review: Liam Forde Reminds Us All, With His Debut CD Release, That It's GREAT TO BE HEREAlbum Review: Liam Forde Reminds Us All, With His Debut CD Release, That It's GREAT TO BE HERE
October 21, 2022

Every bit of GREAT TO BE HERE is so VERY New York City from start to finish that Bobby has no choice but to grant this fab jazz outing his full… 5 Out Of 5 Rainbows
Review: After 60 Years, These SPACE DOGS Finally Landed Off-Broadway, and Now They're Being Transmitted on BroadwayHDReview: After 60 Years, These SPACE DOGS Finally Landed Off-Broadway, and Now They're Being Transmitted on BroadwayHD
October 17, 2022

In all, what you have with SPACE DOGS on BroadwayHD is an unparalleled video presentation of cute boys singing, playing their own instruments, dancing to fab music with great choreo, all with a constantly moving set & lighting design
Album Review: The Movie Marriage of WHITE CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY INN Is, Finally, Consummated With The New 2 Disc CD SetAlbum Review: The Movie Marriage of WHITE CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY INN Is, Finally, Consummated With The New 2 Disc CD Set
October 15, 2022

All of the recordings have been remastered, so the first benefit to all of us fans is the freshened-up sound palette of these scores.