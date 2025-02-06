Tamika Lawrence & More to Join Alaska Thunderf*ck in DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Lisa Helmi Johanson will step in for J. Elaine Marcos.
Alaska Thunderf*ck will return to the role of Kitty Galloway in Drag: The Musical on February 8, 2025. In addition, two-time Grammy Award winner Tamika Lawrence will be taking over the role of Dixie Coxworth beginning February 26 and Lisa Helmi Johanson will step in for J. Elaine Marcos from February 17 to March 24.
Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff (Broadway: Falsettos, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Head Over Heels; Television: “So You Think You Can Dance”), DRAG: The Musical opened to rave reviews on October 21, 2024. Featuring a book and music by Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, this glamorous and campy spectacle brings a tale of fashion, family, and forgiveness to the stage.
The cast also features Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, with Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternating in the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson. Adam Pascal plays straight-man Tom Hutchinson.
The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Peli Naomi Woods, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr., and Adrian Villegas.
In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.