Tamika Lawrence & More to Join Alaska Thunderf*ck in DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Alaska Thunderf*ck will return to the role of Kitty Galloway in Drag: The Musical on February 8, 2025. In addition, two-time Grammy Award winner Tamika Lawrence will be taking over the role of Dixie Coxworth beginning February 26 and Lisa Helmi Johanson will step in for J. Elaine Marcos from February 17 to March 24.

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff (Broadway: Falsettos, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Head Over Heels; Television: “So You Think You Can Dance”), DRAG: The Musical opened to rave reviews on October 21, 2024. Featuring a book and music by Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, this glamorous and campy spectacle brings a tale of fashion, family, and forgiveness to the stage.