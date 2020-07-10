Alanis Morissette Releases New Single 'Reckoning'

Seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette releases her new song, "Reckoning" today!

Listen below!

The track was written by Alanis and Michael Farrell and produced by Catherine Marks. The song comes from Alanis' highly anticipatedupcoming album, Such Pretty Forks In The Roadout on 7/31. Alanis has previously released "Reasons I Drink", "Smiling" and "Diagnosis" from the album.

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette's 1995 debut, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL," was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art. On December 5, 2019, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL" the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. Most recently, Alanis released "Reasons I Drink", "Smiling" and "Diagnosis" from her upcoming album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road. For more information see www.alanis.com.

Related Articles