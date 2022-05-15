Alan Rickman's Diaries Are Set to Be Published In One Book

According to The Guardian, the late actor Alan Rickman's twenty seven diaries are set to be published in one book. Canongate publishing now has the rights, and the work is set to be published in the fall of this year. The book, now titled "The Diaries of Alan Rickman" encompasses over twenty five years of the actor's personal writings, including discussions about his career and personal life. The entries began in the first half of the 1990s and continued until his death in 2016. Rickman began the diaries with the intention that they would be published one day.

Alan Rickman was nominated for a Tony Award for his acclaimed starring performance as Elyot in the 2002 production of Noel Coward's Private Lives. He previously made his Broadway debut and earned his first Tony Award nomination as Valmont in the 1987 U.S. premiere production of Les Liasions Dangereuses. On film, he is perhaps best known for his iconic performances as Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise and Hans Gruber in the 1988 hit Die Hard, as well as award-winning roles in such films as Sense and Sensibility and, more recently, Sweeney Todd and Bottle Shock.

The publisher, Canongate, stated, "More than anything though, the diaries reveal the real Alan Rickman, funny, passionate, occasionally provocative, and give fresh insight into his art. He wrote his diaries as if chatting with a close friend. They provide pitch-perfect vignettes: short, pithy paragraphs painting big pictures, and offering intriguing insights into himself, his peers and the world around him. They are intimate, perceptive and very funny."