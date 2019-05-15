Alan Cumming, Michael Urie to Attend the Paley Center's LGBTQ+ Television Tribute

The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will honor the LGBTQ+ community, and the television series that broke barriers, shattered stereotypes, and brought audiences together at The Paley Honors: Tribute to LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television on the Occasion of the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall. This momentous occasion will take place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan on May 15, 2019, at 6:30 pm.

"At this year's Paley Honors, guests will witness THE JOURNEY of the LGBTQ+ community, through unforgettable moments in television and a special tribute to the historic event that was a defining moment for the community," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "Television as a medium has sparked important conversations around today's most pressing social issues, and we're so proud to honor the achievements of LGBTQ+ artists and entertainers at this year's Paley Honors."

As part of the salute to LBGTQ+ achievements on television, the Paley Honors will acknowledge the unique power of comedy to connect us, to make complex issues understandable, and remind us of our shared humanity, all through the power of laughter. There will be special salutes to Will & Grace, Modern Family, featuring Debra Messing and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Billy Crystal for his groundbreaking character of "Jodie Dallas" from the series Soap.

The Paley Honors will feature a stellar lineup of stars including presenters: Matt Bomer, Jason Collins, Anderson Cooper, Laverne Cox, Alan Cumming, Don Lemon, Greg Louganis, and Jane Lynch. Guests of the evening include: Ted Allen, Ser Anzoategui, Annaleigh Ashford, Bryan Batt, Billy Bean, Erich Bergen, Tammy Bruce, Arturo Castro, Patricia Clarkson, Wilson Cruz, Cameron Esposito, Noah Galvin, Randy Harrison, John Benjamin Hickey, Jazz Jennings, Judith Light, Matthew Lopez, Roma Maffia, Gretchen Mol, Ryan O'Callaghan, Our Lady J, Joshua Rush, Zeke Smith, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Robin Lord Taylor, Nico Tortorella, Michael Urie, Stephen Wallem, Amy Walter, and Jordan Woods-Robinson among others.

"Will & Grace was groundbreaking in its portrayal of LGBTQ+ life, and it has been a privilege to be part of its legacy," said Debra Messing. "I'm looking forward to celebrating this revolutionary show, as well as other important LGBTQ+ moments in television at the Paley Honors."

"It's been a joy to portray half of one of the most iconic LGBTQ+ couples on TV," said Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "I'm thrilled the Paley Honors is shining a spotlight on Mitch and Cam, and other beloved LGBTQ+ characters on television."

This year's Paley Honors benefits the expansion of the Paley Center's LGBTQ+ collection, which is part of the Paley Archive, the world's largest publicly accessible archive of TV and radio programming, as well as the Paley Center's ongoing Education Programs.

Hearst and FOX Corporation will serve as Co-Chairs. Benefactors, Patrons, and Supporters include: Altice USA; AMC Networks; Apple; CBS Corporation and Showtime Networks, Inc.; CNN; Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Creative Artists Agency; Deloitte + Touche, LLP; David Geffen Foundation; Discovery, Inc.; ESPN; HBO; ION Media; IPG; Ms. Debra L. Lee; Liberty Global; The Lord Browne of Madingley; Major League Baseball; McCann Worldgroup; Mutual of America; NBA/WNBA; National Football League; Nielsen, Evan Sacks; SESAC; United Talent Agency; and Verizon.

The Paley Honors production team is led by Paley Center President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy and Chief Programming Officer, Executive Vice President Diane Lewis. The evening's program is curated with the assistance and counsel of special advisor Sara Kate Ellis, President & CEO of GLAAD.

For additional event information, including how to purchase tables, tickets, and ads, please visit paley.me/honors2019.





