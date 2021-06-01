Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Demi Lovato and More Added to Stone Wall Safe Spaces Concert

Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora will present The Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Concert for The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, the official non-profit of The Stonewall Inn. The concert event, which will serve as The Stonewall Inn's official PRIDE kick-off, will benefit The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative's Safe Spaces Community Partners, which are LGBTQA+ Centers in select areas across the country.

The Safe Spaces certification will identify and designate entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses, and other public venues, as Safe Spaces for LGBTQA+ members of the community. The standards and certification process will be designed by the community in some of the most challenging areas in the country to be LGBTQA+ and by some of the most marginalized individuals in the LGBTQ+ community.

The event will feature musical performances and appearances from a diverse group of members of the LGBTQ+ community Including, Desmond is Amazing, Lance Bass, Michael Judson Berry, BETTY, Alexandra Billings, Matt Bomer, Pierre Boo, Jiggly Caliente, Nicky Champa, Margaret Cho, Garrett Clayton, Jackie Cox, Alan Cumming, DJ Chauncey Dandridge, Alex Blue Davis, Ariana DeBose, Lea DeLaria, André De Shields, Shea Diamond, Billy Eichner, Emily Estefan, Thatianna Fermin, Brita Filter, Harper Grae, JJ Hawkins, Perez Hilton, Lance Horne, Amanda Lepore, Demi Lovato, , Andreas Moss, Isaac Mizrahi, Chelsea Piers, Randy Rainbow, Lisa Ramey, Anne Ramsay, Anthony Rapp, Jai Rodriguez, Jason Rodriguez and House of Eon, Rosé, Angelica Ross, George Salazar, Omar Sharif, Jr, Leo Sheng, Justin Teodoro, Angelica Torres, Tree, Michael Urie, and Sasha Velour. They will be joined by proud LGBTQ+ allies, Sophia Bush, Alyson Cambridge, Chelsea Clinton, Diana DeGarmo, Donna DeLory, Fran Drescher, Morgan Fairchild, Niki Haris, Kiesza, Michelle Kwan, Lorna Luft, Julianna Margulies, Melissa McCarthy, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Poehler, Jordin Sparks, Renée Taylor, Nia Vardalos, Martha Wash, Rita Wilson and Ace Young with remarks by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

All proceeds from the event will go to helping raise funds and awareness for Community Partner LGBTQA+ centers and safe spaces as they reopen physically. The Community Partners who will be helping build out The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Safe Spaces designation process across the country are:

·The Borderland Rainbow Center, El Paso, Texas

·Just Us at Oasis Center, Nashville, Tennessee

·The Magic City Acceptance Center, Birmingham, Alabama

·The Gulf Coast Equality Council, Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi

·The Utah Pride Center, Salt Lake City

·Kansas City Center for Inclusion, Kansas City, MO

The Stonewall Inn has long been a global beacon of hope and is seen as one of the original safe spaces and community centers for the LGBTQA+ community for over 50 years. The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative is inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQA+ rights movement born from the Stonewall Inn Rebellion of 1969. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising, and candid public dialogue, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative supports grassroots organizations and marginalized communities across the globe with a focus on those where progress toward equality has been slow and spreading the Stonewall Inn Legacy to places where it is most needed.

Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora (in association with Tim Guinee) have been producing virtual fundraising events to help various NYC institutions as they struggle to survive the pandemic. Past events have included Save Birdland, The Save West Bank Café Christmas Day Telethon, and most recently, The York Theatre's Musical of Musicals (the musical)! The three events have collectively raised over 1M in the last five months.

The Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Concert is also produced by Victoria Varela.

Poster art was created by Illustrator and Designer Justin Teodoro.

*List of performers and appearances is subject to change.

The Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Concert is sponsored by Brooklyn Brewery, FCB Health New York, Hawkins Mikita, Jagermeister USA, Jennifer Brown Consulting, JetBlue, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Video Out.

Streaming on LOGO Tuesday, June 1st at 8 pm ET at

www.Facebook.com/Logo and www.YouTube.com/LogoTV