Al Roker Will Make His Broadway Debut In WAITRESS

Waitress is serving up another fresh face at the diner! Beloved TODAY show weather anchor Al Roker will make his Broadway debut as "Joe" from October 5-November 11.

Al Roker said, "I'm nervous and excited to be making my Broadway debut in such a Pie-conic show. My character's name is Old Joe, so I've got half of it down already. And there's pie every night!"

Al Roker is best known as the weather and feature anchor on NBC News' TODAY Show, and has a slew of other credits to his name including bestselling author, recipient of the American Meteorological Society's prestigious Seal of Approval, a Daytime Emmy Award and two Guinness World Records. Since 1985, he has co-hosted for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center and co-hosts The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Bowl Parade and numerous NBC specials. His "Lend a Hand Today" initiative has taken him across the country and raised millions to help small charities. Mr. Roker's eponymous entertainment company develops and produces programming for numerous networks.

Waitress composer and lyricist Sara Bareilles said, "We are thrilled to have the beloved Al Roker joining the cast of Waitress for a limited engagement. He is a longtime favorite of ours and now we get to welcome him in to a whole new world at the Brooks Atkinson where it hardly ever rains."

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress currently stars Nicolette Robinson as Jenna, Benny Elledge (Cal), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Becky), Adam Shapiro (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Katie Lowes (Dawn), Ben Thompson (Earl), Mariam Bedigan and London Skye Gilliam (Lulu), Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Law Terrell Dunford, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Anastacia McCleskey, and Stephanie Torns.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

Mr. Roker will play six performances weekly: Tuesday at 7 PM, Wednesday at 2 PM, Thursday at 7 PM, Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 8 PM, Sunday at 7 PM. He will not perform on Saturday at 2 PM and Sunday at 2 PM.

WAITRESS is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

