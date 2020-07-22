Al Roker Revisits His Broadway Days On The BREAK A BAT! Podcast
Roker talks about his new memoir, his career, and more!
Al Roker steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 43 of Break a Bat!
Listen to the episode here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2tbq0EQvxmFlFt6MNf5YI2?si=SgsAsi0YQRaFLpRVP_nHDw
A lifelong fan of both baseball and theatre, the host and weatherman at NBC's Today and co-anchor of 3rd Hour Today is opening up about his life off screen in a new memoir titled "You Look So Much Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success." Throughout the book, Roker looks back on his own career and shares valuable "Altruisms" that can be applied to our own endeavors in weathering the storms of life, no matter how torrential the downpour.
The 14-time Emmy Winner and New York Times Bestselling Author takes host Al Malafronte through some of the stories behind his success in the spotlight which now spans more than 40 years. To this day, Roker says he still gets nerves before he goes on air every morning. However, as he rehashes in this episode, none that compare to those he felt before making his Broadway debut in Waitress in 2018. He even devotes a chapter in the new book to that very experience!
In the trying times we're living in, there's a lot to be said for a book like Roker's. With a message that's overwhelmingly positive, entertaining, and inspirational, it very much aligns with his personality that America has come to love over the years, and needs now more than ever. It's set for release on July 28th, and is available for purchase at Hachette Book Group and wherever you get your books!
