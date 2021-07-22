Adrienne Warren Will Return to TINA on Broadway for Limited Engagement

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Two-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren will return to the title role of Broadway's Tina- The Tina Turner Musical the title role for a limited engagement.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Tina- The Tina Turner Musical will reopen at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Additional casting will be announced shortly.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. Tina- The Tina Turner Musicalis a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain in Fall 2021.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina- The Tina Turner Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

Tina Turner is a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner, but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

Tickets for Broadway's Tina- The Tina Turner Musical range from $79.00 - $199.00 and are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.

Powered by Broadway Direct, Tina- The Tina Turner Musical offers a digital lottery, making a limited number of $45 tickets available at https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/tina-ny.

