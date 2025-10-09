Adrienne Warren, Soleia Pfieffer, and More Set For DRAMA AT THE DISCO Drama League Benefit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The performers and special guests have been announced for “DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 2: A DRAMA LEAGUE BENEFIT,” taking place on Monday, October 27 at 6:00PM at The Edison Rooftop.

The evening will begin with a seated two-course dinner and awards presentation from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, featuring special tribute performances by Adrienne Warren (The Last Five Years, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) and Tavon Lamont (MJ The Musical), honoring this year’s Arts Ally Award recipient, esteemed theatrical producer Lia Vollack (MJ The Musical Worldwide, Dead Outlaw). The Drama League’s coveted Arts Ally Award is bestowed annually upon an industry luminary who strengthens the foundation upon which the arts stand. The award will be presented by Tony-Award winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon (MJ The Musical, An American in Paris).

The celebration continues at 8:00 PM with a rooftop dance party featuring live music from the genre-bending, community-bridging band Third Reprise. A dazzling array of Broadway stars, including Solea Pfieffer (Moulin Rouge, Hadestown) and Britton Smith (Be More Chill, Shuffle Along), will take the stage throughout the night, joining the band for unforgettable musical moments as you dance the night away under the stars. The party will also feature an appearance by the sensational dancers of MJ The Musical, who will light up the dance floor with a special performance. Passed hors d’oeuvres, premium cocktails, and a decadent dessert bar will be served throughout the party to keep the celebration going strong. Separate tickets for the dance party are available for purchase.

Under the direction of Drama League Directors Project Alum Elena Araoz, this incredible evening is dedicated to uplifting and amplifying the New York theater community. The benefit is co-chaired by Mary Jain and Lia Vollack Productions, in partnership with BroadwayHD, Bespoke Theatricals, Jennifer Johnson-Blalock, and Michelle Xing Martello, and with support from The Estate of Michael Jackson, John Gore Organization, Paula Kaminsky Davis, and Darin Oduyoye.

The Drama League has been at the forefront of the American Theater community since 1916, providing life-long artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Each year, their annual events bookend the theater season – kicking off with the annual benefit that provides attendees with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see the finest talent on stage and then sealing the season with a grand celebration at The Drama League Awards.

The 2025 Drama League Board of Directors is led by Bonnie Comley (President), Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director), Bevin Ross (Executive Director), Kumiko Yoshii (Vice President), Sarah Hutton (Vice President), Mary Jain (Vice President), Darin Oduyoye (Vice President), Irene Gandy (Secretary), Trish Chambers (Treasurer), Elena Araoz, Estefanía Fadul, Una Jackman, Jennifer Johnson-Blalock, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Anne Kauffman, Jonathan Lonner, Gwynn MacDonald, Arthur Pober, Stan Ponte, Frederic J. Siegel, Sydney Beers and Michelle Xing Martello.

Sponsorship tickets include access to both the Awards Dinner and Rooftop Dance Party. A limited number of Dance Party Only tickets are also available. For tickets to the benefit or more information, visit dramaleague.org/benefit, call 212-625-1025, or email events@dramaleague.org. Suggested dress for the benefit is festive cocktail attire.