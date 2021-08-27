Adrienne Warren Signs Development Deal with Kapital Entertainment

Deadline has reported that Adrienne Warren has signed a one-year development deal with Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, which produces the civil rights movement limited series starring Warren, Women of the Movement.

Read the full story HERE.

"It is such a privilege for all of us at Kapital that we are able to continue to work with Adrienne," Kaplan said. "She has this incredible passion for storytelling, which we share, and we are so excited that she chose us to be her producing partner."

"I am so grateful to Aaron and the entire Kapital Entertainment team for giving me this opportunity to expand my platform as a storyteller," Warren shared. "I am confident this collaboration will amplify the many untold stories we are both so passionate about."

Two-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Warren will return to the title role of Broadway's Tina- The Tina Turner Musical the title role for a limited engagement. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Tina- The Tina Turner Musical will reopen at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Adrienne Warren made her West End debut in the World Premiere of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical in the title role of Tina Turner (Evening Standard & WhatsOnStage Award Nominations). She was last seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. She originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour. Other New York theatre credits include:The Wiz at Encores City Center. Adrienne has had the honor of performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the 2018 Royal Variety Show in London. She has toured and recorded with the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra and is currently working on her solo debut album. Adrienne has headlined with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra and made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops. She is also a voice over artists, in which she is currently the voice of Maybelline New York. TV credits include: CBS pilot "Perfect Citizen", the Amazon pilot "Point of Honor", "Orange is the New Black", "Blue Bloods", "Royal Pains", "People in New Jersey", "The Tap", "Quantico", "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", "Irreversible", and "Black Box".