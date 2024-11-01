Adrianna Hicks Will Return to SIX on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Original Broadway cast member Adrianna Hicks will return to cast of Six as Catherine of Aragon starting Monday, November 25 for a limited engagement through Monday, February 17 at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).

Khaila Wilcoxon will play her final performance on Sunday, November 24.

Grammy and Emmy-winning actress Adrianna Hicks is so excited to be returning to SIX on Broadway! Broadway: Some Like It Hot (Sugar), SIX (Catherine of Aragon), The Color Purple Revival (Celie u/s), Aladdin (Fortune Teller). Tour/Regional: SIX, The Color Purple Revival Tour (Celie); The Wiz (Dorothy) at Sacramento Music Circus, Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins). International: Sister Act Germany, Legally Blonde Austria. Concert: Michael Bublé Call Me Irresistible Tour (Backup Singer). Insta: @missadriannahicks. Proverbs 3:5-6

The current Broadway cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has been streamed over 118 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran. Broadway’s SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT and SIX the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) have collectively been streamed over 1 billion times.

SIX is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK, on tour throughout Europe and Australia. An engagement in Singapore begins on November 14, 2024, and in Tokyo in January 2025.

Tickets to SIX are available at www.SixOnBroadway.com