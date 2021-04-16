Adam Schlesinger Will Be Honored With Tribute Concert Featuring Rachel Bloom, John Gallagher Jr., & Many More

The life of the late, Tony-nominated composer Adam Schlesinger will be honored with a star-studded tribute concert on May 5, 2021.

"Adam Schlesinger, A Music Celebration, Virtual Show" will be released May 5 at 8 p.m. ET on the Rolling Live platform. Tickets are $20, according to Variety.

Participants include "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star and co-writer Rachel Bloom and Tony-winning actor John Gallagher Jr., as well as collaborators like Mike Viola, Mickey Dolenz, Sean Ono Lennon, and Taylor Hanson.

Schlesinger received two Tony nominations in 2008 Best Musical and Best Original Score for the musical Cry-Baby. Schlesinger also received a 2013 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Song for his "Elmo The Musical" theme for Sesame Street, and a 2011 Daytime Emmy nomination for the song "I Wonder" from Sesame Street.

Schlesinger received a 2012 Emmy Award for Outstanding Music And Lyrics for the song he co-wrote with David Javerbaum for their song "It's Not Just For Gays Anymore", which was performed by Neil Patrick Harris at the opening of the Tony Awards. Schlesinger and Javerbaum also received 2013 Emmy Award for Outstanding Music And Lyrics for their song "If I Had Time", performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the closing number of the 66th TONY AWARDS telecast.

Adam was nominated for the 1997 Academy Award for Best Original Song for his infectious titular anthem for the film That Thing You Do!. He received two 2016 Emmy nominations for his work on the CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as a 2017 Emmy nomination. In 2019 he won the 2019 Emmy award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal", and was also nominated for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for the season 4 theme of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

At the time of his passing, Schlesinger was at work on comedian Sara Silverman's forthcoming musical Bedwetter, as well as the upcoming musical adaptation of the television series, The Nanny.

He passed away in April of 2020 from complications due to COVID-19.