Adam Pascal Will Join DRAG: THE MUSICAL

He joins the cast on December 11, 2024, following Joey McIntyre's departure on December 9, 2024.
Adam Pascal will join the cast of DRAG: The Musical next month. Pascal will take on the role of straight man Tom Hutchinson starting December 11, 2024, following Joey McIntyre's departure on December 9, 2024. The trailer for the critically acclaimed musical, written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ckalongside her longtime musical collaborators, multi-platinum songwriter, Tomas Costanza, and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, has been released. The production, directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff (Broadway: Falsettos, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Head Over Heels; Television: “So You Think You Can Dance”) opened on Monday, October 21 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Tickets are on sale at dragthemusical.com.
Adam Pascal is most widely known for starring as Roger Davis in the original cast of the Broadway phenomenon Rent, a role he has reprised several times throughout his career. Most recently, he has performed as Ryuk in the London Palladium’s production of Death Note – In Concert and graced the Broadway stage as Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman: The Musical. On-screen, he starred opposite Jack Black in the blockbuster smash School of Rock, for which he also contributed to the soundtrack.
The cast also features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through January 11, 2025), Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz/Liberty Van Der Snatch, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, with Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternating in the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Christine Shepard, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, and Teddy Wilson Jr.
In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.
DRAG: The Musical is dazzling audiences and critics alike, bringing an irresistible blend of glamour, heart, and spectacle to the stage. The New Yorker raves, “Drag: The Musicaldelivers the goods! Glamour, camp, spectacle, heart, and a shit ton of rhinestones.” Vulture adds to the excitement, calling it “a fun, sequin-splattered extravaganza” with “looks, reads, death drops, and wigs-wigs-wigs.” New York Theatre Guide describes it as “a riotously fun show you’ll want to keep coming back to,” and The Daily Beast praises its “bright lights, pumping rock, and fabulous costumes.” With DC Theater Arts celebrating its “high-camp laugh-out-loud tale with powerhouse performances” and Time Out New York awarding four stars to this “bubbly, bedazzled, sequin-studded song-and-dance story,” DRAG: The Musical promises a theatrical experience like no other.
The band for DRAG: The Musical features Andrew Orbison (conductor and keyboard), Ariel Bellvalaire (guitar), Tyler Connaghan (guitar), and Jasmin Guevara (drums).
Jennifer Rogers serves as Production Stage Manager and Matthew Hermann is Assistant Stage Manager.
The design team includes Jason Sherwood (scenic design), Marco Marco (costume design), Adam Honore (lighting design), Drew Levy (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), and Aurora Sexton (makeup design). Casting is by RBT Casting, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.
General Management is by KGM Theatrical. Production Management is by Aurora Productions. DRAG: The Musical is executive produced by Tomas Costanza, Scott Prisand, Matthew Weaver, and produced by Paolo & Jodie Coppola, Aron & Gabe Alves-Tomko, Nicholas Kaiser, Willette & Manny Klausner, Tristan Schukraft, Janet Billig Rich, Hillary Weaver, Producer Entertainment Group, Jackie Huba, 1145 Ventures, Peter Crawford/Pieter Van Meeuwen, Bruce Robert Harris/Jack W. Batman, Drama Club, Concord Theatricals, Rob Kolson, Sarina Neer, Liesl Wilke, Daitch/Busch and Liza Minnelli.
