Adam Pascal, Tracie Thoms, Shoshana Bean and More Set For This. Is. Love. Benefit Concert for Freedom for Immigrants

This. Is. Love. Charity Concert For Freedom For Immigrants, produced by Ben Caron and David Krich on November 8, 2019 at 9PM, is a concert uniting the Broadway, film/ television and music communities, featuring songs of resistance, compassion and hope to benefit "Freedom for Immigrants" at Sayers Club, Hollywood. The uplifting event is a one-night-only charity benefit for non-profit Freedom for Immigrants, in advocacy for a more compassionate and humane immigration policy. The event will feature songs performed by musicians and actors from the Broadway, television and film communities in solidarity with immigrants.

THIS. IS. LOVE features performances by Adam Pascal (RENT the Movie, School of Rock, RENT & Aida Broadway), Tracie Thoms (RENT the Movie, The Devil Wears Prada, 9-1-1, Love), Shoshana Bean (Billboard chart-topping artist, Waitress, Wicked Broadway), Rogelio Douglas, Jr. (Orange Is The New Black, Parks & Rec, In the Heights, The Little Mermaid Broadway), Mario Jose (Superfruit, Postmodern Jukebox, American Idol), Kenton Chen (Postmodern Jukebox), LaVance Colley (Postmodern Jukebox), Carrie Manolakos (Postmodern Jukebox, Wicked, Mamma Mia! Broadway), Mike Messer (Dirty Socks Funtime Band, Hair Broadway), Tyler Conti (recording artist), Chris Pierce (Billboard chart-topping recording artist, featured on This Is Us.)

Producer David Krich is the CEO and founder of Monster Entertainment and produced concerts, events and festivals for over 18 years. David was featured on the first-season of "So You Think You Can Dance", performed on the Oprah Show, and now works as a business/life coach. Producer Ben Caron is the current Associate Artistic Director for Postmodern Jukebox, as well as an event producer, yoga teacher and musician (www.bencaroncreates.com.) He worked for institutions including For the Record Live, The Hollywood Bowl, The Elephant Theater Company, The Open Fist Theater Company, and has toured singing with orchestras around the country including the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, The Long Beach Symphony and the Grand Rapids Symphony. Their compassion for the victims of immigration discrimination drove them to create a unique event to showcase exceptional performers and to bring positive change to our immigration policy.

The Sayers Club, Hollywood, offers a sophisticated, upscale music experience for supporters and talent. Located in the heart of Hollywood, The Sayers Club hosts a diverse program of established and up-and-coming acts. Freedom for Immigrants is a nonprofit monitoring the human rights abuses faced by immigrants detained by ICE through a national hotline and network of volunteer detention visitors, while also modeling a community-based alternative to detention that welcomes immigrants into the social fabric of the United States.

More information at: http://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/

Tickets range from $25-$50. Premier $50 tickets will experience the comfort of watching the concert from front-row, leather-tufted couches, while regular admission patrons ($25/ticket) will enjoy the multi-level standing room area immediately behind the couches. With raw steel and iron, Edison lighting and state-of-the-art lights and sound, Sayers Club, Hollywood offers a sleek and sexy vibe. Address: 1645 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Tickets can be purchased at: bit.ly/thisisloveconcert19





