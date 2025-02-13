Adam Lambert, Jordan Fisher, Kelli O’Hara and More to Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS

Additional stars include Tituss Burgess, Joy Woods and more.
Broadway Backwards is set to return on Monday, March 10, 2025. The first slate of special guest performers includes Tituss Burgess (upcoming Oh, Mary!), Tony Award winner Len Cariou (Broadway’s original Sweeney Todd), Bradley Dean (Redwood), Dionne Figgins (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), Jordan Fisher (City Center’s Urinetown), Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress), Tony nominee Joshua Henry (Into the Woods), Tony winner Gregory Jbara (Billy Elliott: The Musical), Adam Lambert (Cabaret), Tiffany Mann (City Center’s Urinetown), Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (Days of Wine and Roses) and Joy Woods (Gypsy). This lineup - and more still to be announced - will bring to life LGBTQ+ stories through show-stopping show tunes in fresh, unexpected and deeply moving ways.
Broadway Backwards favorite and Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Suffs) returns to host the anticipated annual evening for the fifth year. The 8 pm performance will be held at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre for the first time in the event’s history. Tickets are on sale now with several levels close to selling out.
Filling out the initial cast are Lydia Gaston (The King and I), Preston Perez (A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical), Kei Tsuruharatani (Jagged Little Pill) and Remi Tuckman (DRAG: The Musical). Plus, the joyful and inspiring sounds of Tony-honored and Grammy Award-nominated choir Broadway Inspirational Voices are set to fill the Gershwin.
Broadway Backwards (#BroadwayBackwards), which features fully staged production numbers and a live orchestra, is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City.
Tickets for Broadway Backwards start at $100. Sponsorship packages feature VIP tickets with premium seats and a special post-show cocktail reception with the cast.
A limited number of “Backstage & Beyond'' ticket packages also are available, which include an exclusive invitation to the dress-tech rehearsal and tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre, premium seats to the show and the special post-show reception with the cast.
Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show. He will be joined by Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors, Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders as music directors, and Chris Gurr as associate music director. Amanda LaMotte joins as choreographer, and Adam Roberts will return as choreographer and associate director. ARC’s Mark Brandon, CSA, and Jarrett Reiche join as casting consultants.
The evening will feature sound design by Josh Maszle and prop design by Jenna Snyder and Alexander Wylie. Costume designers are Kitty Cassetti, Antonio Consuegra, Jess Gersz, Alex Rocky and Tyler Carlton Williams.
Last year’s empowering edition raised a record $917,651. The 101-person cast featured a bevy of beloved Broadway stars, including Shoshana Bean, Julie Benko,Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell and more, backed by a live orchestra. See photos from last year's event HERE!
What began as a small, grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006 quickly grew into a highly anticipated event presented in Broadway’s best theaters. In its 18 editions, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $7.9 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.
