Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker Will Host Staged Reading of A RAISIN IN THE SUN
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker will host a staged reading of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun on November 11 at the American Airlines Theatre.
The event is held by Arts in the Armed Forces, which is founded by Driver.
The cast includes Dylan Baker as Mr. Lindner, Colman Domingo as Walter, Ezra Knight as Bobo, Nyambi Nyambi as Asagai, and Pauletta Washington as Lena.
The schedule is as follows:
5:30pm Free reception - beer, wine and delicious fare
7:00pm Performance w/ opening remarks by AITAF Founder Adam Driver
9:00pm Q&A with cast and creative team
The event is free for veterans, current service men and women, and military families and caregivers (proof of service required).
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aitafs-11th-annual-broadway-performance-tickets-72889340981.
